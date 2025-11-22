Световният шампион извоюва първа титла след "Крусибъл"

Джао Синтун спечели първата си титла като световен шампион в снукъра. Повече от половин година след като в началото на май сензационно покори шефилдския театър "Крусибъл" китаецът триумфира с титлата от "златния" турнир извън ранкинг системата - Шампионата на Рияд.
На финала в саудитската столица Циклона се справи с Нийл Робъртсън с 5:2 фрейма, изстрелвайки два последователни сенчъри брейка срещу Гръмотевицата от Мелбърн - 131 и 134 точки в четвъртата и петата партия. В шестата австралиецът направи серия от 91, за да се задържи в мача, преди азиатецът да подпечата трофея си с халф-сенчъри от 57.
Така Джао заработи най-бързите 250 000 британски паунда в кариерата си, печелейки 13 фрейма в общо трите изиграни мача. На 1/4-финалите той елиминира Шон Мърфи с 4:2, а на 1/2-финалите надделя над Джъд Тръмп с 4:3.
THE WORLD CHAMPION WINS IN SAUDI ARABIA! 🏆
Zhao Xintong shows his class to win the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship, defeating Neil Robertson 5-2 in the final! 🇸🇦
"Чувствам се толкова щастлив, невероятно е да спечеля тази титла - сподели 28-годишният Синтун. - Бях нервен, но просто се опитах да се концентрирам върху масата. Това е първото ми участие в Рияд, така че ще имам много хубави спомени и очаквам с нетърпение да се върна. Много хора от Китай бяха тук, оказаха ми огромна подкрепа и това беше толкова важно за мен. Единствената ми цел сега е просто да продължа да се подобрявам."
И тази година никой от 12-те участници не успя да стигне до космическия бонус от $1 млн. Той беше обявен от домакините от Саудитска Арабия миналия сезон за реализиране на "свръхмаксимален" брейк от 167 т. - класическите 147 плюс вкарване на златистата топка на стойност 20 точки.
Джао Синтун пък се превърна в 11-ия различен шампион от изиграните 11 турнира от началото на новия сезон. Следващата надпревара в календара е първата от Тройната корона - Шампионатът на Обединеното кралство в Йорк (29 ноември - 7 декември).
Great news for snooker fans - the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship will now be LIVE AND FREE across the globe on WST PLAY.
If you don't already have a free account create one here: https://account.wst.tv/register
Then when signed in, you can watch all the action from Saudi Arabia by clicking here: https://www.wst.tv/videos
Please note this a change from the previous announcement on DAZN's coverage. The event will now be streamed on WST Play instead, as well as the broadcasters listed below:
Mark Allen defends the title this week against snooker's biggest stars including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins in Riyadh. The tournament features a unique gold ball worth 20 points - if any player makes a maximum 147 break then pots the gold ball he'll win an unprecedented $1 million bonus!
UK & Ireland
TNT Sports and discovery+
Mainland Europe
Eurosport and locally relevant streaming platforms (discovery+ in Germany, Italy and Austria and HBO Max in all other markets)
China
Huya.com
CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel
CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin
Hong Kong China
Now TV
Malaysia
Astro
Philippines
Tap
Taiwan
Sportcast
Thailand
True Sport
All territories
WST PLAY
WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play
Website: www.wst.tv
Twitter: @wearewst
Facebook: /worldsnookertour
Instagram: @worldsnookertour
TikTok: @worldsnookertour
LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour
WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X
Great news for snooker fans - the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship will now be LIVE AND FREE across the globe on WST PLAY.
If you don't already have a free account create one here: https://account.wst.tv/register
Then when signed in, you can watch all the action from Saudi Arabia by clicking here: https://www.wst.tv/videos
Please note this a change from the previous announcement on DAZN's coverage. The event will now be streamed on WST Play instead, as well as the broadcasters listed below:
Mark Allen defends the title this week against snooker's biggest stars including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins in Riyadh. The tournament features a unique gold ball worth 20 points - if any player makes a maximum 147 break then pots the gold ball he'll win an unprecedented $1 million bonus!
UK & Ireland
TNT Sports and discovery+
Mainland Europe
Eurosport and locally relevant streaming platforms (discovery+ in Germany, Italy and Austria and HBO Max in all other markets)
China
Huya.com
CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel
CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin
Hong Kong China
Now TV
Malaysia
Astro
Philippines
Tap
Taiwan
Sportcast
Thailand
True Sport
All territories
WST PLAY
WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play
Website: www.wst.tv
Twitter: @wearewst
Facebook: /worldsnookertour
Instagram: @worldsnookertour
TikTok: @worldsnookertour
LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour
WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X