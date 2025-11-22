Световният шампион извоюва първа титла след "Крусибъл"

Great news for snooker fans - the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship will now be LIVE AND FREE across the globe on WST PLAY. If you don't already have a free account create one here: https://account.wst.tv/register Then when signed in, you can watch all the action from Saudi Arabia by clicking here: https://www.wst.tv/videos Please note this a change from the previous announcement on DAZN's coverage. The event will now be streamed on WST Play instead, as well as the broadcasters listed below: Mark Allen defends the title this week against snooker's biggest stars including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins in Riyadh. The tournament features a unique gold ball worth 20 points - if any player makes a maximum 147 break then pots the gold ball he'll win an unprecedented $1 million bonus! UK & Ireland TNT Sports and discovery+ Mainland Europe Eurosport and locally relevant streaming platforms (discovery+ in Germany, Italy and Austria and HBO Max in all other markets) China Huya.com CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin Hong Kong China Now TV Malaysia Astro Philippines Tap Taiwan Sportcast Thailand True Sport All territories WST PLAY WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play Website: www.wst.tv Twitter: @wearewst Facebook: /worldsnookertour Instagram: @worldsnookertour TikTok: @worldsnookertour LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X