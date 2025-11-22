Медия без
Световният шампион извоюва първа титла след "Крусибъл"

Циклона срази Гръмотевицата във финала на "златния" турнир в Рияд

Днес, 08:36
Джао Синтун вдига трофея от Шампионата на Рияд под дъжда от конфети в "Глоубъл Тиътър" в ултралуксозния столичен квартал "Булевард Сити".
Джао Синтун спечели първата си титла като световен шампион в снукъра. Повече от половин година след като в началото на май сензационно покори шефилдския театър "Крусибъл" китаецът триумфира с титлата от "златния" турнир извън ранкинг системата - Шампионата на Рияд.

На финала в саудитската столица Циклона се справи с Нийл Робъртсън с 5:2 фрейма, изстрелвайки два последователни сенчъри брейка срещу Гръмотевицата от Мелбърн - 131 и 134 точки в четвъртата и петата партия. В шестата австралиецът направи серия от 91, за да се задържи в мача, преди азиатецът да подпечата трофея си с халф-сенчъри от 57.

Така Джао заработи най-бързите 250 000 британски паунда в кариерата си, печелейки 13 фрейма в общо трите изиграни мача. На 1/4-финалите той елиминира Шон Мърфи с 4:2, а на 1/2-финалите надделя над Джъд Тръмп с 4:3.

"Чувствам се толкова щастлив, невероятно е да спечеля тази титла - сподели 28-годишният Синтун. - Бях нервен, но просто се опитах да се концентрирам върху масата. Това е първото ми участие в Рияд, така че ще имам много хубави спомени и очаквам с нетърпение да се върна. Много хора от Китай бяха тук, оказаха ми огромна подкрепа и това беше толкова важно за мен. Единствената ми цел сега е просто да продължа да се подобрявам."

И тази година никой от 12-те участници не успя да стигне до космическия бонус от $1 млн. Той беше обявен от домакините от Саудитска Арабия миналия сезон за реализиране на "свръхмаксимален" брейк от 167 т. - класическите 147 плюс вкарване на златистата топка на стойност 20 точки.

Джао Синтун пък се превърна в 11-ия различен шампион от изиграните 11 турнира от началото на новия сезон. Следващата надпревара в календара е първата от Тройната корона - Шампионатът на Обединеното кралство в Йорк (29 ноември - 7 декември).

