Световният шампион заслужи първа титла след "Крусибъл"

The city of Shenzhen in the Guangdong Province in southern China hosts the Shenzhen Open for the first time from September 28th to October 4th. Mark Williams will defend the title having beaten Shaun Murphy in the final last year in Xi'an. The world's top stars will compete for the trophy and a top prize of £177,000. Follow us: WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play Website: www.wst.tv Twitter: @wearewst Facebook: /worldsnookertour Instagram: @worldsnookertour TikTok: @worldsnookertour LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X WST App (iOS 🍏): https://t.co/pMcXC7s1wV WST App (Android 🤖): https://t.co/fIzg97M313 Snooker Club Podcast 🎧: https://worldsnookertour.podbean.com/