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Световният шампион заслужи първа титла след "Крусибъл"

У Идзъ взе третия си ранкинг трофей в снукъра с разгром над сънародник на "Шънджън Оупън"

04 Окт. 2026
У Идзъ измерва с поглед възможната траектория на топката по време на финала срещу Юан Съдзюн.
WORLD SNOOKER
У Идзъ измерва с поглед възможната траектория на топката по време на финала срещу Юан Съдзюн.

Световният шампион по снукър У Идзъ спечели третата си ранкинг титла - и първа, откакто вдигна трофея в шефилдския театър "Крусибъл" в началото на май. Във финала на домашния турнир "Шънджън Оупън" китаецът разгроми сънародника си Юан Съдзюн с 10:5 фрейма.

22-годишният У изоставаше с 3:4, но спечели седем от следващите осем партии, включително последните четири в мача. Той композира единствения сенчъри брейк в двубоя, реализирайки 117 в откриващия фрейм, и добави още шест серии над 50 точки (80, 59, 69, 74, 62, 56).

26-годишният Юан пък осъществи общо четири халф-сенчъри брейка (62, 61, 71, 50). За него това беше дебют във финал от ранкинг системата на джентълменския спорт.

"Този ​​път успях да запазя малко по-голямо самообладание, отколкото при спечелването на предишните си две титли - сподели Идзъ, който освен от тазгодишното световно първенство е шампион и на "Интернешънъл Чемпиъншип" през 2025 г. - Израснах както физически, така и психически. Просто се надявам, че ще продължа да се усъвършенствам. Може би напрежението в "Крусибъл" беше станало толкова голямо, че бях забравил как да се наслаждавам на мига - бях напълно погълнат от състезанието. Исках отново да докажа на какво съм способен. Определено напоследък около мен се чуваха много гласове и чувствах, че трябва да продължа да се развивам, да спечеля още една титла и да се стремя към върховата си форма. Така че това е поредният пробив за мен."

С три ранкинг титли У Идзъ се изравни с пет от емблематичните имена в историята на снукъра - по толкова в кариерите си имат Джеймс Уатана, Рики Уолдън, Марко Фу, Гари Уилсън и покойният Пол Хънтър. Непосредствено пред тях с по четири трофея са Райън Дей и световният шампион от 2023 г. Лука Бресел.

"Като цяло смятам, че се представих доста добре - коментира пък дебютантът във финал Съдзюн. - Играх силно в първата половина на турнира, но през последните два дни не показах нивото, на което знам, че съм способен. Така че се надявам следващия път да се справя по-добре. Надявам се, че това представяне ще ми вдъхне малко повече увереност за бъдещите ми мачове, за да мога да покажа по-добра игра."

DRAMATIC EARLY BATTLE! 👀 Wu Yize vs Yuan Sijun | 2026 Shenzhen Open Final
The city of Shenzhen in the Guangdong Province in southern China hosts the Shenzhen Open for the first time from September 28th to October 4th. Mark Williams will defend the title having beaten Shaun Murphy in the final last year in Xi'an. The world's top stars will compete for the trophy and a top prize of £177,000. Follow us: WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play Website: www.wst.tv Twitter: @wearewst Facebook: /worldsnookertour Instagram: @worldsnookertour TikTok: @worldsnookertour LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X WST App (iOS 🍏): https://t.co/pMcXC7s1wV WST App (Android 🤖): https://t.co/fIzg97M313 Snooker Club Podcast 🎧: https://worldsnookertour.podbean.com/
YouTube
WHAT A BREAK! 🤯 Wu Yize vs Yuan Sijun | 2026 Shenzhen Open Final
The city of Shenzhen in the Guangdong Province in southern China hosts the Shenzhen Open for the first time from September 28th to October 4th. Mark Williams will defend the title having beaten Shaun Murphy in the final last year in Xi'an. The world's top stars will compete for the trophy and a top prize of £177,000. Follow us: WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play Website: www.wst.tv Twitter: @wearewst Facebook: /worldsnookertour Instagram: @worldsnookertour TikTok: @worldsnookertour LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X WST App (iOS 🍏): https://t.co/pMcXC7s1wV WST App (Android 🤖): https://t.co/fIzg97M313 Snooker Club Podcast 🎧: https://worldsnookertour.podbean.com/
YouTube
RUTHLESS CHAMPION! 🏆 Wu Yize vs Yuan Sijun | 2026 Shenzhen Open Final
The city of Shenzhen in the Guangdong Province in southern China hosts the Shenzhen Open for the first time from September 28th to October 4th. Mark Williams will defend the title having beaten Shaun Murphy in the final last year in Xi'an. The world's top stars will compete for the trophy and a top prize of £177,000. Follow us: WST Play: https://www.wst.tv/play Website: www.wst.tv Twitter: @wearewst Facebook: /worldsnookertour Instagram: @worldsnookertour TikTok: @worldsnookertour LinkedIn: /company/worldsnookertour WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ZI2CcW4qLQJG100X WST App (iOS 🍏): https://t.co/pMcXC7s1wV WST App (Android 🤖): https://t.co/fIzg97M313 Snooker Club Podcast 🎧: https://worldsnookertour.podbean.com/
YouTube
Последвайте ни и в google news бутон

Ключови думи:

снукър, У Идзъ, Юан Съдзюн, Шънджън Оупън

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