Властта без маска и без грим. Озъбено, свирепо куче

Стара максима е, че човек оценява нещо едва когато го загуби. Понякога – безвъзвратно.
И е много жалко, трагично почти, ако това е надеждата.
Че ще живеем в един по-добър свят, в който се ценят талантът, трудолюбието и професионализмът. И не се толерират подмазвачеството, подлостта и омразата.
Където има граждани, отстояващи правата си, а не поданици, загърбили достойнството си.
Където герои са дръзките мечтатели и смелите изобретатели, а не изпечените тарикати и бездарните връзкари.
За няколко поколения 1989 бе годината на надеждата.
Когато се разрушиха много стени – реални и морални.
Когато опиянението от свободата помете отчаянието от безизходицата.
Когато „лудостта“ изтласка страха. И промени света.
37 години по-късно мнозина са забравили или не са осъзнали, че демокрацията и свободата не са даденост. Те трябва постоянно да се защитават.
Нагледен пример са поредните „демократи“, докопали се до власт.
Генерал, избран за премиер, но изживяващ се като диктатор. Изпъчен на Запад, козируващ на Изток.
Обградил се с некадърна, но лоялна свита.
Събрани от кол и въже партийци, готови да обругават и дискредитират опонентите.
Да осмиват и оклеветяват протестиращите.
Да прегазват слабите и купуват продажните.
Да изнасилват закона и корумпират институциите.
И когато са без маска и без грим, са като озъбено, свирепо куче.
Единственото, от което дребните душици с много власт се страхуват, са свободните хора. Които не са малко. Които са особено опасни, когато са гневни. И които знаят как да използват оръжията на демокрацията, за да изненадат и накажат самозабравили се „професионалисти“ в политиката.
Проблемът не само в България е, че всеки вот вече е решителна битка. И разбираемо мнозина са уморени и обезверени. Но точно от тази битка абдикация не може да има. Защото някой отново ще открадне и ще изтъргува нашето бъдеще. Само от нас зависи това да не се случи.
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P.S. 1989 - годината, която промени света. Заслужава си да си припомним за какво се борихме тогава и какво защитаваме днес.
Former Secretary of State James Baker and award-winning journalists share their stunning accounts from 1989, the year global revolution broke out.
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1989: A World in Revolution (Full Episode) | 1989: The Year That Made Us
https://youtu.be/YM_Xpsx8RG4
National Geographic
https://www.youtube.com/natgeo
Former Secretary of State James Baker and award-winning journalists share their stunning accounts from 1989, the year global revolution broke out.
Enjoy a free trial of National Geographic right here: https://ngmdomsubs.nationalgeographic.com/servlet/OrdersGateway?cds_mag_code=NG9&cds_page_id=
➡ Subscribe: https://on.natgeo.com/4p5A0D6
And check out more National Geographic series and specials here:
➡ Disney Plus: https://on.natgeo.com/3q6on5p
➡ Hulu: https://on.natgeo.com/3Qor0Ko
➡ NGTV app: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/
➡ ABC app: https://abc.com/
#FullEpisode #TheYearThatMadeUs #NationalGeographic
Get More National Geographic:
Official Site: https://nationalgeographic.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/natgeo
Facebook: https://facebook.com/natgeo
Threads: https://threads.com/@natgeo
X: https://x.com/NatGeo
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/national-geographic
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@natgeo
Reddit: https://reddit.com/user/nationalgeographic
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/natgeo
About National Geographic:
National Geographic is the world's premium destination for critically acclaimed storytelling around science and exploration. Discover amazing wildlife, ancient civilizations, hidden worlds, and the incredible wonders of our Earth. Through world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo inspires fans of all ages to connect with, explore, and care about the world.
1989: A World in Revolution (Full Episode) | 1989: The Year That Made Us
https://youtu.be/YM_Xpsx8RG4
National Geographic
https://www.youtube.com/natgeo