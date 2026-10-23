Властта без маска и без грим. Озъбено, свирепо куче

Former Secretary of State James Baker and award-winning journalists share their stunning accounts from 1989, the year global revolution broke out. Enjoy a free trial of National Geographic right here: https://ngmdomsubs.nationalgeographic.com/servlet/OrdersGateway?cds_mag_code=NG9&cds_page_id= ➡ Subscribe: https://on.natgeo.com/4p5A0D6 And check out more National Geographic series and specials here: ➡ Disney Plus: https://on.natgeo.com/3q6on5p ➡ Hulu: https://on.natgeo.com/3Qor0Ko ➡ NGTV app: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/ ➡ ABC app: https://abc.com/ #FullEpisode #TheYearThatMadeUs #NationalGeographic Get More National Geographic: Official Site: https://nationalgeographic.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/natgeo Facebook: https://facebook.com/natgeo Threads: https://threads.com/@natgeo X: https://x.com/NatGeo LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/national-geographic TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@natgeo Reddit: https://reddit.com/user/nationalgeographic Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/natgeo About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for critically acclaimed storytelling around science and exploration. Discover amazing wildlife, ancient civilizations, hidden worlds, and the incredible wonders of our Earth. Through world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo inspires fans of all ages to connect with, explore, and care about the world. 1989: A World in Revolution (Full Episode) | 1989: The Year That Made Us https://youtu.be/YM_Xpsx8RG4 National Geographic https://www.youtube.com/natgeo