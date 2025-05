Силно земетресение от 6.2 по Рихтер удари Крит

May 22, 2025 #Greece 🇬🇷 #Heraklion: 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit 80 km NE of Crete in Mediterranean Sea. Shaking felt in Athens, Turkey, Cyprus. Minor landslides, building damage in Heraklion. No tsunami risk. #Earthquake #Crete #NaturalDisasters pic.twitter.com/7XVHx39q7J