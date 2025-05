В скъп квартал в Мадрид бе застрелян влиятелен украински политик

Portnov was shot in the back



One of the bullets hit him in the neck, after which he fell face down, and the attacker finished him off with a shot to the head.



Who is Portnov:

▪️ one of the key lawyers who helped create the legal framework for repressions against Euromaidan… https://t.co/rbdpcMvcA0 pic.twitter.com/4bJShQl02S