При скок с парапланер загина легендарният парашутист Феликс Баумгартнер

Легендарният австрийски парашутист Феликс Баумгартнер загина при нещастен случай по време на полет с парапланер по крайбрежието на Адриатическо море в Централна Италия. Той беше на 56 години, съобщава "Курир".
Баумгартнер е паднал върху плувен басейн във ваканционния курорт Порто Сант’Елпидио. Още при удара е изгубил съзнание и е получил сърдечен арест. При инцидента е блъснал и намираща се край басейна жена, която е леко ранена, съобщава пък италианският "Гадзета дело Спорт".
Баумгартнер придоби световна известност със своя скок от стратосферата от височина около 39 км през 2012 г. Австриецът летеше в свободно падане със скорост 1357,6 км/ч - по-бързо от скоростта на звука. В свободен полет той прекара общо 4 минути и 20 секунди. Над 8 милиона души го следяха на живо в YouTube.
What does it **really** feel like to jump from space? In 2012 Felix Baumgartner took a helium balloon into the stratosphere and skydived back to earth in a specially made space suit. Whilst in freefall he broke the speed of sound and entered a spin which threatened the entire Red Bull Stratos mission... Felix reflects on his achievement and shares what it really felt like to jump from the edge of space.
С успешното си кацане в щата Ню Мексико Баумгартнер постави едновременно четири световни рекорда: най-голяма височина на скок с парашут, най-дълга дистанция в свободно падане, най-висок пилотиран полет със стратостат и най-голяма скорост при свободно падане.