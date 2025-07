Въпреки преговорите Русия и Украйна се атакуваха с дронове

⚡ “Oh mama, that's it, f*cked!” Drone strike hits Sochi: Lukoil oil depot attacked, one dead



Sochi, Adler and Sirius came under a massive overnight drone attack by Ukraine. One of the UAVs struck the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot — fuel tanks caught fire, explosions were… pic.twitter.com/1EjDOezdaB