Ким Чен Ун и Доналд Тръмп триумфираха в Сингапур

Protobulgarin 12 Юни 2018 21:28 Четете какви "смислени" глупости пишат "най-левите" ЦНН:



CNN global affairs analyst Max Boot chalked up the meeting as something that “any previous president could have done,” while MSNBC regular Jon Meacham claimed “just because something hasn't happened before, doesn't mean it's historic.”



CNN took a break from its usual habit of criticizing the president for consuming too much soda and fast food to allege that the summit’s menu was too upscale. Samantha Vinograd, the network’s national security analyst, proclaimed that the United States legitimized Kim by releasing the details of the food served during a working lunch. Vinograd said the menu puts Kim on “equal footing with other world leaders, which is what he wants,” before downplaying the working lunch as “perfunctory.”



“If [White House Press Secretary] Sarah Sanders is in the room… they are not diving into the kind of classified details that are going to lead to the substance,” Vinograd said.



“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon made sure to add that the meal served to Kim and Trump sounded “very expensive.”



Political analyst Jonathan Wachtel, who was in-studio to cover the summit for CNN, then essentially stated that Trump and Kim should not have been served a decent meal.



Засрамете се, бе!