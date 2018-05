Тръмп: Среща с Ким на 12 юни може и да има

25 Май 2018 20:19

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Latest on a possible shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local): 11:30 a.m.

An eighth-grader says he counted 16 gunshots inside his suburban Indianapolis middle school during a shooting that authorities say left a student and a teacher injured.

Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school shooting is a male student and the victims are a teacher and another student.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.



The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Ганий 25 Май 2018 10:34



ФБР-то да не се занимава с обезкосмяване на паешки бутчета и коремчета, а да се зафане за работа, щото САЩ заприличват на Бейрут отпреди няколко десетилетия - престрелки всеки срещу всеки...



Armed citizen kills shooter at Oklahoma City restaurant

An armed citizen gunned down a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday, killing him, police said.

"A man walked into the Louie's restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot," police said. "A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him."

The shooter's motive is not known and his identity has not been confirmed.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/armed-citizen-kills-shooter-at-oklahoma-city-restaurant/ar-AAxLGxa?ocid=spartanntp

Типичен ден днес...1 hr ago