: „Светът върви към разпад„

Sverre Lodgaard (born 6 April 1945) is a Norwegian political scientist who has held several senior positions within government and non-governmental organizations, including the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI). Lodgaard specializes in peace, foreign and security policy, but has also worked on developing country issues. He has since the 2000s written and discussed the Arab–Israeli conflict and nuclear policy, especially related to Iran, Israel, the United States, and North Korea.