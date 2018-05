Николай Младенов призова пред ООН за спешни действия в Газа

bombastic 23 Май 2018 19:51 За един месец:



Dr. al-Qedra said that:



502 Palestinians were shot in the head and neck.



283 were shot in the chest and back.



225 were shot in the abdomen and pelvis.



938 were shot in their arms.



325 were shot in their legs.



1117 suffered various cuts and bruises to several parts of their bodies.



И всички се правят на луди!?!