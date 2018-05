Започна изслушването на Зукърбърг в ЕП /на живо/

wreckage 22 Май 2018 20:04



Philippe Lamberts, Belgian Green MEP, asks a string of yes/no questions:



Will Facebook promise “systematic” and “public” transparency on “all” electoral campaigns?

Will it allow all users to opt-out of targeted advertising?

Does it produce content, or is it a neutral platform?

Will it publish a list of people it employs and their salaries?

Зъкърбърг е робот. Гледа като робот, ходи като робот, говори като робот и изглежда като Дейта од Стартрек.