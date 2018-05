21 Май 2018 17:12

Doria Loyce Ragland (born September 1956)[1] is an American yoga instructor, social worker, and the mother of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She works at a nonprofit mental health clinic in Los Angeles. Ragland's daughter became a member of the British royal family when she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.



Biographical notes[edit]

Provenance and early years[edit]

Her family comes from Cleveland, Ohio. According to information passed down (much of it orally) from earlier generations the Ragland name came from William Ragland, a Methodist and a slave-holde r who had emigrated during the eighteenth century from Cornwall, England to North America, settling successively in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.[2]

It is inferred by family members that Doria Ragland's first identifiable African American Ragland ancestor was Richard Ragland, born in Jonesboro, Georgia in 1830: he lived long enough to experience the (formal) abolition of slavery in 1865 .[2]

