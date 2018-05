Японският премиер се надява на напредък за мирен договор с Русия

19 Май 2018 18:44

анастаси сиров 19 Май 2018 16:47

Понеже съм несведущ за Япония-тя,Япония,има ли мирен договор със САЩ?

Treaty of San Francisco

Treaty of San Francisco (サンフランシスコ講和条約 San-Furanshisuko kōwa-Jōyaku), Peace Treaty with Japan (日本国との平和条約 Nihon-koku tono Heiwa-Jōyaku) or commonly known as the Treaty of Peace with Japan, Peace Treaty of San Francisco, or San Francisco Peace Treaty), mostly between Japan and the Allied Powers, was officially signed by 48 nations on September 8, 1951, in San Francisco. It came into force on April 28, 1952 and officially ended the American-led Allied Occupation of Japan. According to Article 11 of the Treaty, Japan accepts the judgments of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East and of other Allied War Crimes Courts imposed on Japan both within and outside Japan.[1]

Soviet–Japanese Joint Declaration of 1956

The Soviet Union did not sign the Treaty of Peace with Japan in 1951. On October 19, 1956, Japan and the Soviet Union signed a Joint Declaration providing for the end of the state of war, and for restoration of diplomatic relations between USSR and Japan.[1][2] The two parties also agreed to continue negotiations for a peace treaty, including territorial issues.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_San_Franciscohttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Сан-Францисский_мирный_договорСССР участва, но не го подписва.-------https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet–Japanese_Joint_Declaration_of_1956https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Советско-японская_декларация_(1956)