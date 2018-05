Поне 10 убити при пореден масов разстрел в US училище

18 Май 2018 20:06

Two dead, 43 injured in New Jersey school bus torn apart in crash

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (Reuters) - A student and a teacher were killed and 43 others injured when a school bus with preteens on a field trip collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway on Thursday, ripping the bus apart and leaving students dangling by seat belts, officials said.

Погледнах Ройтерс за нови подробности и за съжаление, денят се очертава да бъде тежък