"Хамас" призна, че повечето от жертвите в Газа са членове на групировката

18 Май 2018 09:54

Аз публикувам информация , нищо не въртя !

Hamas spokesman Fawzy Barhoum did not confirm all 50 were members of the Islamist movement. He told AFP Hamas paid for the funerals for all 50 “whether they are members or supporters of Hamas, or unrelated to the factions.”

Bassem Naim, another senior Hamas official, declined to confirm or deny the number but said it was a “large movement and has great popular support.”



It was “natural to see members or supporters of Hamas in large numbers” in such a protest, he said, adding that when they were killed they were “participating peacefully” in demonstrations.

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday had said that at least 24 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were killed in day-long clashes Monday. At that stage, Hamas acknowledged 10 of the dead were its members.



The IDF said its number was based on a joint investigation with the Shin Bet security service.

я и аз да ти публикувам ена информация тогава.устройва ли те?https://www.timesofisrael.com/hamas-official-50-of-the-people-killed-in-gaza-riots-were-members/