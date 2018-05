САЩ може да наложи санкции заради "Северен поток 2"

17 Май 2018 15:25

Trump Calls Some Unauthorized Immigrants ‘Animals’ in Rant

WASHINGTON — President Trump lashed out at undocumented immigrants during a White House meeting on Wednesday, warning in front of news cameras that dangerous people were clamoring to breach the country’s borders and branding such people “animals.”

Мдаааааааааа............https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-calls-some-unauthorized-immigrants-‘animals’-in-rant/ar-AAxnJUJ?ocid=spartanntpНа видеото - след 0.30