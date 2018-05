Най-малко 37 палестинци са убити при протестите срещу US посолството в Ерусалим

14 Май 2018 16:30

We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of Int law and human rights. 38 confirmed dead, including children/minors, with close to 2000 people injured in #Gaza . Many are reporting injuries to the head and chest. Over 500 injured with live ammunition. This horror must end now.

Death toll increases to 41



Two more Palestinians have been killed in the protests taking the death toll to 41, according to health officials in Gaza.



Amnesty International has also condemned Israel's use of force as the death toll rises still further.