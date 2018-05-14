Остра реакция на родители срещу задължителните ваксинации

14 Май 2018 13:52

Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2015 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrections: 1) We have struck out the second sentence in the first paragraph. which read, "However, with no blood tests proving the outbreak is from wild measles, the most likely source of the outbreak is a recently vaccinated individual, according to published science." Since we released the press release, it has come to our attention that 9 cases of measles related to the Disneyland outbreak have in fact been confirmed via blood test as wild genotype B3 measles. We do not know the status of the others. According to CDC there are about 100 measles cases this year, 67 of which are related to Disneyland. While CDC says most of the 67 Disneyland cases were unvaccinated or vaccination status is unknown, they assume that if this outbreak is similar to last year, about 20% were vaccinated. It is clear from the experience at Disneyland and the scientific literature that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can contract and spread disease and the demonization of the unvaccinated is unfair, inappropriate and borders on fear mongering.



2) See added footnote # 17 in the fifth paragraph. The rest of the footnotes are renumbered, accordingly.



Corrected text and footnotes follow:



Health officials are blaming unvaccinated children for the recent measles outbreak that started at Disneyland.



Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10



Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.11,12,13



"Numerous scientific studies indicate that children who receive a live virus vaccination can shed the disease and infect others for weeks or even months afterwards. Thus, parents who vaccinate their children can indeed put others at risk," explains Leslie Manookian, documentary filmmaker and activist. Manookian's award winning documentary, The Greater Good, aims to open a dialog about vaccine safety.



Both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals are at risk from exposure to those recently vaccinated. Vaccine failure is widespread; vaccine-induced immunity is not permanent and recent outbreaks of diseases such as whooping cough, mumps and measles have occurred in fully vaccinated populations.14,15 Flu vaccine recipients become more susceptible to future infection after repeated vaccination.16, 17



"Health officials should require a two-week quarantine of all children and adults who receive vaccinations," says Sally Fallon Morell, president of the Weston A. Price Foundation. "This is the minimum amount of time required to prevent transmission of infectious diseases to the rest of the population, including individuals who have been previously vaccinated."



"Vaccine failure and failure to acknowledge that live virus vaccines can spread disease have resulted in an increase in outbreaks of infectious disease in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," says Manookian, "CDC should instruct physicians who administer vaccinations to inform their patients about the risks posed to others by those who've been recently vaccinated."



According to the Weston A. Price Foundation, the best protection against infectious disease is a healthy immune system, supported by adequate vitamin A and vitamin C. Well-nourished children easily recover from infectious disease and rarely suffer complications.



The number of measles deaths declined from 7575 in 1920 (10,000 per year in many years in the 1910s) to an average of 432 each year from 1958-1962.18 The vaccine was introduced in 1963. Between 2005 and 2014, there have been no deaths from measles in the U.S. and 108 deaths from the MMR vaccine.19

