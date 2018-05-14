:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
ГОРЕЩИ НОВИНИ
Този път тя е задържана по оплакване, че е ударила друго момиче в дискотека
На 16-и май изтича срокът, в който могат да се подават заявления за получаване на дължими заплати за последните три години
Главният прокурор настоява зa цялocтнo ocъвpeмeнявaнe нa Haкaзaтeлния кoдeкc
"Ислямска държава“ подготвя опустошителни нападения в Европа, твърди той
Преводач
iTranslate4.eu
СТАТИСТИКИ
Общо 380,345,295
Активни 1,794
Страници 101,221
За един ден 1,302,066
Горещи Новини

Остра реакция на родители срещу задължителните ваксинации

Съпротивата идвала от родители с висше образование и добър социален статус, твърдят лекари
 
Снимка БГНЕС
Педиатри от Пазарджик сигнализират, че все повече родители отказват децата им да бъдат ваксинирани, предава БНР.
Съпротивата идвала най-вече след агитации в социалните мрежи и форуми, където задължителните ваксини се определят като вредни за здравето на децата. Според лекарите подобно поведение излага на риск цялото общество, защото тежките заболявания проникват там, където има пробив в имунизациите.

Преди години съпротивата идваше обикновено от ромския етнос, заради вярванията, че ваксините предизвикват стерилитет у децата. Днес отказът идва от родители с висше образование и добър социален статус:

"Нямам ромско семейство, което да е отказало ваксините. Имам проблем в момента с хора, които са високо интелигентни. Това са хора, които имат висше образование. Не знам защо се получава така. Нямам никакво обяснение за това нещо, не дават абсолютно никакъв отговор" – казва доктор Красимир Кулински, председател на Съюза на общопрактикуващите лекари в област Пазарджик пред Националното радио.
74
1675
Дай мнение по статията
СЕГА Форум - Мнения: 
74
 Видими 
14 Май 2018 12:11
Хората се побъркаха! Но и поведението на Пепи Белото, който докара фалшиви ваксини напрви хората крайно подозрителни. Нормално е да са изплашени, след като вече не се знае какво искат да инжектират на децата им.
14 Май 2018 12:11
Аз не бих сложил знак за равенство между интелигентност и висше образование.
14 Май 2018 12:14
М-да. Дядо ми викаше "учен, па прост".
14 Май 2018 12:16

МиТу

Интернет психоза "БГ-мама"-стайл + съвременен консуматорски егоизъм + щипка местна конспиративност за традиционен вкус.

Нека всички останали си ваксинират децата с отровите на фарма-империалистите - че да няма епидемии, все пак, но моето ще си го гледам еко-био в хомеопатичната саксия.
14 Май 2018 12:27
Комбинацията от остри родители с ромско население и несегрегирани училища... Май Пазарджик ще пламне пръв.
14 Май 2018 12:28
подобно поведение излага на риск цялото общество,
не е ли само тези които не са ваксинирани? или ваксините не действат при всеки?
14 Май 2018 12:29
Абе, докторе, това са хора разсъдливи, с образование. Дайте им доказателства, че
1) ваксините работят, т.е. ваксинираните за болестта по-малко боледуват от неваксинираните от тази болест, и
2) ваксините са безопасни, т.е. ваксинираните по-малко боледуват като цяло от неваксинираните.
Доказателства са научни проучвания - цитати, анализи, резулати, сраванения.
Шефът на американското CDC рече, че няма такова сравнение ( ваксинирани и неваксинирани), а нашите се вайкат "ама хората вече не ни вярват". Чуйте сами https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrCZAEZgIsY&t=152s
14 Май 2018 12:34
Когато държавата мнооогооо се загрижи за нещо ставам супер подозрителен!
Как не се загрижи за милиардите несъбрани данъци?
Или обирите по селата и вилите?
Или нарушенията по пътищата?
Или шофирането без книжка?
Загрижи ли се държавата много-нещо не е така както изглежда, има някакъв друг дълбок замисъл!
ПП С три висши съм и не се смятам за прост.
14 Май 2018 12:36
ТРЯБВА ЗАТВОР, ЛИШАВАНЕ ОТ РОДИТЕЛСКИ ПРАВА ИЛИ КАТО КРАЙНА МЯРКА ЛИШАВАНЕ ОТ ГРАЖДАНСТВО И ЕКСТРАДИЦИЯ В ТРЕТИ СТРАНИ, ПЛЕМЕННИ ТЕРИТОРИИ, МАЙМУНСКИ СТАДА ИЛИ РЕЗЕРВАТИ НА ДИВАТА ПРИРОДА ЗА РОДИТЕЛИ ОТКАЗАЛИ ВАКСИНАЦИЯ НА ДЕЦАТА СИ !!! ТОВА ПРЯКО ТОВАРИ ЗДРАВНАТА СИСТЕМА ( ЗНАЧИ МИНИМУМ ГЛОБА ЗА КОМПЕНСАЦИЯ НА РАЗХОДИТЕ) И ЗАПЛАШВА С МУТИРАНЕ НА ВИРУСИТЕ И БАКТЕРИИТЕ ВЕЧЕ ВАКСИНИРАНИТЕ - ЧИСТО УВРЕЖДАГЕ НА ЗДРАВЕТО ИЛИ УБИЙСТВО..ЗНАЧИ ЗАТВОР, И ПО СПИСЪК..СТАВА ДУМА ЗА ЗАЩИТА НА ЖИВОТА И ЗДРАВЕТО НА ЦЯЛАТА ПОПУЛАЦИЯ...

ДРУГ Е ВЪПРОСЪТ, ЧЕ КАТО СЕ ОГЛАСЯТ ДВЕ ТРИ ВРЪТКИ С ВАКСИНИ ВСЕКИ ЩЕ СЕ ЗАМИСЛИ АБЕ НЕ СЕ ЛИ ИЗЛАГА НА РИСК ЧАДОТО МУ... аМА ДАЙТЕ ДА НЕ ЯДЕМ ХЛЯБ ЩОТО С АГРОСУБСИДИИТЕ СТАВАТ ДЕЛАВЕРИ И НЕ СЕ ТОРИ ЯКО И БЕЗКОНТРОЛНО....




14 Май 2018 12:38
Wizz
14 Май 2018 12:28
подобно поведение излага на риск цялото общество,
не е ли само тези които не са ваксинирани? или ваксините не действат при всеки?

За жалост, не. Има явление "herd immunity" - при определен процент на ваксиниране се постига защита на цялата популация. Но ако се падне под този праг, започват епидемии. Засягат се дори ваксинирани, защото някои хора са по-уязвими, при тия условия има и по-активни мутации на вирусите/бактериите.
14 Май 2018 12:38
Помня, че преди около 9-10 години имаше световна истерия по т.нар свински грип. Даже поставяха някакви термокамери по летищата, че да следят ако някой има по-висока температура и да го изолирата овреме.
Разбира се, направиха се ваксини, стотици милиони се хвърлиха за тях, дори в България се дадоха към 6 млн. лева. Даваха по телевизията как загрижени хора си слагат ваксини срещу свинския грип.
Минаха няколко години и някак неохотно СЗО обяви, че....свински грип нямало.
Но правилните фирми си прибраха парите от ваксините.
14 Май 2018 12:39
Сиренето и кашкавала са ит мляко
Салама е само от месо и подправки
В кравето масло няма маргарин и вода
Ваксините са най-висококачествени и безвредни
Властта сън не спи да мисли за добруванетп на народа
ДА БЕ, ВЕРВАЙ МИ!
14 Май 2018 12:49
РЕО ТАН

КАК ДА СЕ ДАДАТ ДАННИ КАТО ПОЛИОМЕЛИТ НАПРИМЕР ВЕЧЕ НЯМА, ЕДРА ШАРКА , И ПР...СЪЩО. ИМА СУМАТИ ЩАМОВЕ КОИТО СА УНИЩОЖЕНИ В ЖИВАТА ПРИРОДА ИЛИ СА МУТИРАЛИ В ПОНОСИМИ ФОРМИ.
ИМА СИ ИСТОРИЧЕСКИ ДОКАЗАНИ ДАННИ И ФАКТИ.

АКО ЗА ВСЕКИ ВИД И МАРКА ВАКСИНА ТРЯБВА СТАТИСТИКА, ПРИ ТОВА ЗНАЧИМА...ВСЯКА ЩЕ Е ПОСТЕРИОРНА И БЕЗ СТАТИСТИЧЕСКА ЗНАЧИМОСТ ЗА ВСЯКА СЛЕДВАЩА ВАКСИНА И ЗА ВСЕКИ СЛЕДВАЩ ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛ. КАК ДА СЕ ВЗЕМЕ РЕШЕНИЕ ЗА НОВА МАРКА НА БАЗА СТАТИСТИКА - ИМА СИ КЛИНИЧНИ ИЗПИТАНИЯ И ТЕ СЕ ОБРАБОТВАТ СТАТИСТИЧЕСКИ. ДРУГО НЯМА.

ПРОСТО СТАТИСТИКАТА НЕ РАБОТИ В ТОЗИ И ВИД И ЗА ТАЗИ ЦЕЛ.

А ИНАЧЕ - КРИТЕРИЙ Е СМЪРТНОСТТА ИЛИ ЗАБОЛЯЕМОСТТА ОТ КОНКРЕТНО ЗАБОЛЯВАНЕ - ТАМ И СТАТИСТИКА ИМА И КЛИНИЧНИ ИЗПИТАНИЯ. нО КАК ДА ИЗЧИСЛИШ КОРЕЛАЦИЯТА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО НА ЕДНА ВАКСИИНА ВЪРХУ ДРУГИ ЗАБОЛЯВАНИЯ БЕЗ ДА СЕ ОХАРЧИШ ПОВЕЧЕ ОТ СТОЙНОСТТА НА КЛИНИЧНИТЕ ИЗПИТАНИЯ ??? А КАК ДА СТАНЕ В РАМКИТЕ НА ЕДНО ПОКОЛЕНИЕ ДОСТОВЕРНО ???

14 Май 2018 12:49
PeoTaH14 Май 2018 12:29

Ама албански.
Абе, докторе, това са хора разсъдливи, с образование.

Да вземат да почетат тогава (надявам се са грамотни) за смъртността преди масовите ваксинации и след това.
За едрата шарка сигурно са чували след като са хора разсъдливи, с образование.
14 Май 2018 12:54
Никога не съм бил ваксиниран срещу едра шарка.
Не вярвам на фармацевтичните концерни и това е.
14 Май 2018 12:54
На никого не му дреме за вашето здраве.

Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: 'Is curing patients a sustainable business model?'
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/11/goldman-asks-is-curing-patients-a-sustainable-business-model.html

14 Май 2018 12:55
Прави са хората. Дупчат децата за щяло и нищяло като бройлери за кауфланд. Едно време имаше 3-4 ваксини и не знаехме какво е аутизъм, сега всяко 3-то семейство си има по едно аутистче.
14 Май 2018 13:02
Лъч014 Май 2018 12:54
Никога не съм бил ваксиниран срещу едра шарка.

Последният регистртран случай на едра шарка е през 1977 г. в Сомалия.
През 1979 г. СЗО обявява че е унищожена.
Благодарение на масовата ваксинация.
14 Май 2018 13:03
Абе, докторе, това са хора разсъдливи, с образование. Дайте им доказателства, че
1) ваксините работят, т.е. ваксинираните за болестта по-малко боледуват от неваксинираните от тази болест, и
2) ваксините са безопасни, т.е. ваксинираните по-малко боледуват като цяло от неваксинираните.
Доказателства са научни проучвания - цитати, анализи, резулати, сраванения.
Шефът на американското CDC рече, че няма такова сравнение ( ваксинирани и неваксинирани), а нашите се вайкат "ама хората вече не ни вярват". Чуйте сами https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrCZAEZgIsY&t=152s

По т-1 трябва да си особено ограничен и да нямаш никакви дори общи познания за историята на болестите и ваксинацията, за да чакаш някой да ти доказва, че ваксините работят. Вреемто отделено в ровене из бгмамаподобни сайтове и гледане на клипчета може да се инвестира в придобиване на поне някаква обща информация . Но това е хората са свикнали с добрите условия на живот и забравят как са живели и умирали поколенията преди тях.
По 2, а и изобщо изследвания и доказателства има.Но и едно историческо сравенение- сега-преди, или пък географско на територии с развии програми за ваксинация и такива без-Европа-Бурунди(примерно) е достатъчно. Иначе дори и в нета е пълно с изследвания, ама имаме ли капацитетът да отделим първо наистина НАУЧНИТЕ извършени по съответната методика? След това имаме ли подготовката да разберем за какво става дума. Тая работа не става с клипчета в тюбата. Всъщност всеки, който се аргументира с "виж това клипче", освен че нищо не разбира(което е нормално) има измамното мнение, че с гледане на клипове и четене в лаически форуми е достигнал някакво ниво на познание по въпроса.
14 Май 2018 13:08
premen

крещенето не е белег за интелигентност и верни изводи, колега
14 Май 2018 13:08
Така, като чета някои коментари, имам чуството, че част от Пазарджишките майки също са налазили форума.
Ма не го вярвам
14 Май 2018 13:11
според рейтингите на алекса-това е най-популярният и посещаван форум у нас

http://www.bg-mamma.com/?topic=907623

Умни, Млади, Градски
14 Май 2018 13:12
Всъщност всеки, който се аргументира с "виж това клипче", освен че нищо не разбира(което е нормално) има измамното мнение, че с гледане на клипове и четене в лаически форуми е достигнал някакво ниво на познание по въпроса.

Бих добавил и следващото ниво на върхово познание: "така казаха в "На кафе при Гала"
14 Май 2018 13:21
Крайно време е за остра реакция и срещу малоумието. Децата без задължителните ваксинации - извън държавните ясли, детски градини и училища. В частните, ако ги приемат - задължително да обявяват, че са приели деца без задължителни ваксинации. Който иска да живее в малка къща из прерията има право да го прави. Няма право да заплашва живота и здравето на децата на другите.
И да, ваксинациите не са 100% безопасни, има далавери с ваксини, има ваксини които се рекламират само за финансовия ефект. Откакто са започнали обаче масовите ваксинации, средната продължителност на живота в развитите държави където това се прави се е качила от 42-45 години на 85-90. Който иска да върви в обратната посока - прав му път, но без нас.
14 Май 2018 13:23
Прегледай връзките- има си специално изграден сайт, реклама на марихуана, лечение със слънце, алтернативна медицина,,,,прегледай и "филмите",
Нивото е на добре спонсорирано НПО , с професионални рекламаджии,

С нещо напомня щатски фундаменталисти и похода им срещу аборта -засега успешен в Полша
14 Май 2018 13:23
Когато шефът на здравното министерство каже "не сме сравнявали здравето на ваксинирани и неваксинирани", всички крясъци и вайкания "малко са ваксинираните, чумата ще ни тръшне още утре", са жалки и смешни. Клипчето е за тези, дето не вярват, че думите са казани от шефа на ЦДЦ.
Всички вайкания са също, ама също като едни други "покайте се грешници, господ шъ въ накаже, във вечния огън ще горите, понеже не постите и не се кръстите и не се изповядате в църквата".
Който е тъп и не може да разбере едно изречение с обикновени думи, да ходи да се моли богу за милост и спасение.
Ако някой знае за научно изследване, което доказва 1) или 2) от по-горе, нека да го цитира.
14 Май 2018 13:24
В една серия на "Sliders" има решение на проблема:
Натисни тук
14 Май 2018 13:25
добре организирана пропаганда на наднационално ниво,
За спонтанното движение, имам предвид, Продават го като лайфстайл
14 Май 2018 13:38

Сводка от 14 март 2018:
http://www.segabg.com/article.php?sid=2018031400019985034

болни от морбили в Сърбия
По данни на лекарите, общият брой на болните от морбили с потвърдена диагноза от октомври 2017 е 3 538 души. ... 94% от заразилите се не са били ваксинирани или са били ваксинирани частично.


Демек, 6% от заразените са били ваксинирани - 212 (двеста и дванайсе) души. Доктора да обясни.
14 Май 2018 13:42
Едно време имаше 3-4 ваксини и не знаехме какво е аутизъм, сега всяко 3-то семейство си има по едно аутистче.

Първо, у нас тези цифри са съвсем други, слава богу. В САЩ стигнаха до 1 на 59 деца да е с аутизъм.

Второ, това няма нищо общо с ваксините.
Виж, с хербицида глифосат (Glyphosate) на Roundup има много, много общо, но все още не го забраняват, дори наскоро ЕК продължи употребата му в Европа. Макар че и от MIT публикуваха изследвания, че поне половината случаи на аутизъм се дължат на глифосата.

14 Май 2018 13:43
urupuchi14 Май 2018 13:38

Какво има да обяснява докторът?
Ако беше обратното - да.
14 Май 2018 13:52
Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2015 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrections: 1) We have struck out the second sentence in the first paragraph. which read, "However, with no blood tests proving the outbreak is from wild measles, the most likely source of the outbreak is a recently vaccinated individual, according to published science." Since we released the press release, it has come to our attention that 9 cases of measles related to the Disneyland outbreak have in fact been confirmed via blood test as wild genotype B3 measles. We do not know the status of the others. According to CDC there are about 100 measles cases this year, 67 of which are related to Disneyland. While CDC says most of the 67 Disneyland cases were unvaccinated or vaccination status is unknown, they assume that if this outbreak is similar to last year, about 20% were vaccinated. It is clear from the experience at Disneyland and the scientific literature that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can contract and spread disease and the demonization of the unvaccinated is unfair, inappropriate and borders on fear mongering.

2) See added footnote # 17 in the fifth paragraph. The rest of the footnotes are renumbered, accordingly.

Corrected text and footnotes follow:

Health officials are blaming unvaccinated children for the recent measles outbreak that started at Disneyland.

Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), rotavirus, chicken pox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10

Furthermore, vaccine recipients can carry diseases in the back of their throat and infect others while displaying no symptoms of a disease.11,12,13

"Numerous scientific studies indicate that children who receive a live virus vaccination can shed the disease and infect others for weeks or even months afterwards. Thus, parents who vaccinate their children can indeed put others at risk," explains Leslie Manookian, documentary filmmaker and activist. Manookian's award winning documentary, The Greater Good, aims to open a dialog about vaccine safety.

Both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals are at risk from exposure to those recently vaccinated. Vaccine failure is widespread; vaccine-induced immunity is not permanent and recent outbreaks of diseases such as whooping cough, mumps and measles have occurred in fully vaccinated populations.14,15 Flu vaccine recipients become more susceptible to future infection after repeated vaccination.16, 17

"Health officials should require a two-week quarantine of all children and adults who receive vaccinations," says Sally Fallon Morell, president of the Weston A. Price Foundation. "This is the minimum amount of time required to prevent transmission of infectious diseases to the rest of the population, including individuals who have been previously vaccinated."

"Vaccine failure and failure to acknowledge that live virus vaccines can spread disease have resulted in an increase in outbreaks of infectious disease in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," says Manookian, "CDC should instruct physicians who administer vaccinations to inform their patients about the risks posed to others by those who've been recently vaccinated."

According to the Weston A. Price Foundation, the best protection against infectious disease is a healthy immune system, supported by adequate vitamin A and vitamin C. Well-nourished children easily recover from infectious disease and rarely suffer complications.

The number of measles deaths declined from 7575 in 1920 (10,000 per year in many years in the 1910s) to an average of 432 each year from 1958-1962.18 The vaccine was introduced in 1963. Between 2005 and 2014, there have been no deaths from measles in the U.S. and 108 deaths from the MMR vaccine.19


Има препратки към източниците:
http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/02/04/703096/10118656/en/Corrections-Studies-Show-that-Vaccinated-Individuals-Spread-Disease.html
14 Май 2018 14:04
Не знам защо се получава така. Нямам никакво обяснение за това нещо, не дават абсолютно никакъв отговор" – казва доктор Красимир Кулински

Ами защото е опасно, за това. Опасно за живота. Както и не е известно - какво има в тия химикати, които някой иска инжектира - задължително.


14 Май 2018 14:07
Крайно време е за остра реакция и срещу малоумието. Децата без задължителните ваксинации - извън държавните ясли, детски градини и училища. В частните, ако ги приемат - задължително да обявяват, че са приели деца без задължителни ваксинации. Който иска да живее в малка къща из прерията има право да го прави. Няма право да заплашва живота и здравето на децата на другите.
И да, ваксинациите не са 100% безопасни, има далавери с ваксини, има ваксини които се рекламират само за финансовия ефект. Откакто са започнали обаче масовите ваксинации, средната продължителност на живота в развитите държави където това се прави се е качила от 42-45 години на 85-90. Който иска да върви в обратната посока - прав му път, но без нас.
А защо в ЕС няма никъде задължителни ваксинации, и не е имало никога досега? Вие ли сте от най-умните, а останалите - малоумни?

Tия, които са го приели тоя закон - за задължителна и поголовна имунизация - ама никак не са се загрижили за здравето на хората. Не им пука за тях.

Отделно и медицинската страна на въпроса. Кога и как имунната система на човека изработва реакция срещу определени въздействия.

Както и примера с целия ЕС. Там като няма задължителна "ваксинация" - какви са резултатите. Децата по- ли са болни от българските, или обратно.
И т.н.

14 Май 2018 14:12
Не може да се има доверие на ваксините изработени в условията на пазарната икономика.
14 Май 2018 14:22
А защо в ЕС няма никъде задължителни ваксинации, и не е имало никога досега? Вие ли сте от най-умните, а останалите - малоумни?

Никъде?
Я пак!
14 Май 2018 14:30
Никъде? Я пак!
Ти разкажи по-добре, само парата ли е главния фактор в тия задължителни ваксинации ?
Кой колко да печели - или има и нещо друго. Ho какво би могло да е то..?

За медицинската страна на въпроса - то и него може да го проверим. Какви ваксини, какво има в тях, и с какви резултати.
14 Май 2018 14:33
D4D514 Май 2018 13:52

Прочетох го, както също се запознах и кой е авторът му. Fair enough?
Leslie Manookian is an award-winning documentary film producer and writer and former successful Wall Street business executive. She chose to leave Wall Street at the height of her career in order to pursue a more meaningful path. She is also a qualified homeopath, nutrition and wellbeing junky, and a health freedom advocate.

Поради това го турям в графата "черпене на знания от клипчета тубата"...
14 Май 2018 14:35
Прочетох го, както също се запознах и кой е авторът му.


Неслучайно написах, че има връзки към източници, щото бях убеден че войнстващите ваксинатори ще войнстват. Ма те и така си войнстват.

References:
1. Outbreak of Measles Among Persons With Prior Evidence of Immunity, New York City, 2011 http://cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2014/02/27/cid.ciu105
2. Detection of Measles Virus RNA in Urine Specimens from Vaccine Recipients http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/7494055
3. Comparison of the Safety, Vaccine Virus Shedding and Immunogenicity of Influenza Virus Vaccine, Trivalent, Types A and B, Live Cold-Adapted, Administered to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)-Infected and Non-HIV Infected Adults http://jid.oxfordjournals.org/content/181/2/725.full
4. Sibling Transmission of Vaccine-Derived Rotavirus (RotaTeq) Associated with Rotavirus Gastroenteritis http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/125/2/e438
5. Polio vaccination may continue after wild virus fades http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2008/10/polio-vaccination-may-continue-after-wild-virus-fades
6. Engineering attenuated virus vaccines by controlling replication fidelity http://www.nature.com/nm/journal/v14/n2/abs/nm1726.html
7. CASE OF VACCINE-ASSOCIATED MEASLES FIVE WEEKS POST-IMMUNISATION, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, OCTOBER 2013 http://www.eurosurveillance.org/ViewArticle.aspx?ArticleId=20649
8. The Safety Profile of Varicella Vaccine: A 10-Year Review http://jid.oxfordjournals.org/content/197/Supplement_2/S165.full
9. Comparison of Shedding Characteristics of Seasonal Influenza Virus (SuTypes and Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09; Germany, 2007-2011 http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0051653
10. Epigenetics of Host-Pathogen Interactions: The Road Ahead and the Road Behind http://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1003007
11. Animal Models for Influenza Virus Pathogenesis and Transmission http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3063653/
12. Acellular pertussis vaccines protect against disease but fail to prevent infection and transmission in a nonhuman primate mode http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3063653/
13. Study Finds Parents Can Pass Whooping Cough to Babies http://www.nytimes.com/2007/04/03/health/03coug.html?_r=0
14. Immunized People Getting Whooping Cough http://www.kpbs.org/news/2014/jun/12/immunized-people-getting-whooping-cough/
15. Vaccine Failure -- Over 1000 Got Mumps in NY in Last Six Months http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2010/03/06/vaccine-failure--over-1000-get-mumps-in-ny-in-last-six-months.aspx
16. Impact of Repeated Vaccination on Vaccine Effectiveness Against Influenza A(H3N2) and B During 8 Seasons http://cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2014/09/29/cid.ciu680.full
17. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/09/18/flu-shot-increases-flu-illness.aspx

18 .http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00056803.htm

19. http://vaccineimpact.com/2015/zero-u-s-measles-deaths-in-10-years-but-over-100-measles-vaccine-deaths-reported/
14 Май 2018 14:35
Ами хайде де. Явно си проверил. Какви са резултатите.
Като за начало какво е било положението преди появата на ваксината срещу полиемиелит и какво след това?
14 Май 2018 14:37
Не може да се има доверие на ваксините изработени в условията на пазарната икономика.
Много точно. Ако здравните власти искат да убедят хората, че многобройните ваксинации за едно дете са действително нужни и безопасни, използваните ваксини са с клинично доказани качества, да декларират как са постъпили със своите деца. Това важи и за всички власт имащи и мастити бизнесмени от фармаиндустрията - дайте личен пример, господа.

Тези ми мисли идват от лични впечатления. Покрай общи приятели се запознах със собственика на голяма "месарска" фирма, реклами на която висят по билбордове и ни заливат по телевизията. Организира се скара парти и човека взе месо от един съсед в градчето, където му е вилата. Самия факт, че не държи у тях месо от собствената си фирма, говори много.
14 Май 2018 14:42
Неслучайно написах, че има връзки към източници, щото бях убеден че войнстващите ваксинатори ще войнстват. Ма те и така си войнстват.

Объркал ли се нещо кои са войнстващите.
Както и да е, има достатъчно доктори във форума, те биха могли да се аргументират далеч по-добре от мен.
14 Май 2018 14:43
Както и да е, има достатъчно доктори във форума, те биха могли да се аргументират далеч по-добре от мен.


Докторите във форума едва ли са имали средства, време и ресурси за провеждане на експерименти и съставяне на статистика.
14 Май 2018 14:44
Не може да се има доверие на ваксините изработени в условията на пазарната икономика.

Този аргумент кърти просто, и ваксина срещу него не помага
14 Май 2018 14:48
Този аргумент кърти просто, и не ваксина срещу него не помага


Този аргумент е валиден, защото наливащите парите ти го казват в прав текст:

Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: 'Is curing patients a sustainable business model?'
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/11/goldman-asks-is-curing-patients-a-sustainable-business-model.html

Сто пъти го пускам и реакцията е все една и съща - никаква! Защо? Щото не е угодно да видим, че никой няма намерение да ни лекува. Всичко се прави само за печалба! Ако излекуваш хората, от какво ще печелиш?
14 Май 2018 14:53
Force

Ако имаш бизнес с отрова за мишки, ще произведеш ли отрова дето да изтреби всички мишки?
14 Май 2018 14:54
Щото не е угодно да видим, че никой няма намерение да ни лекува. Всичко се прави само за печалба! Ако излекуваш хората, от какво ще печелиш?

А привържениците на алтернативните методи какво казват по въпроса?За едни хомеопати питам.
14 Май 2018 14:55
А привържениците на алтернативните методи какво казват по въпроса?За едни хомеопати питам.


А колко е часът? За едни отклонители на теми питам.
14 Май 2018 14:59
Не отклонявам темата, просто я разширявам.
Защото, ако се разболееш всетаки трябва да лекуваш.Или бъркам? Което пак е свързано с пари.
И какво правим?
14 Май 2018 15:02
Квото правим и сега. Ваксините не са панацея.
... Има непоказани мнения ...
Дай мнение по статията
Всички права запазени. Възпроизвеждането на цели или части от текста или изображенията става след изрично писмено разрешение на СЕГА АД