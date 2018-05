Северна Корея закрива ядрения си полигон до 25 май

12 Май 2018 19:26

North Korea’s nuclear test site has collapsed ... and that may be why Kim Jong-un suspended tests

The mountain’s collapse after a fifth blast last fall has led to the creation of a massive ‘chimney’ that could leak radioactive fallout into the air, researchers have found

Има много проста причина за невероятния обрат в поведението на Кимчето.Chinese scientists warn North Korea about disaster threat at nuclear test siteOne group of researchers found that the most recent blast tore open a hole in the mountain, which then collapsed upon itself. A second group concluded that the breakdown created a “chimney” that could allow radioactive fallout from the blast zone below to rise into the air.A research team led by Wen Lianxing, a geologist with the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, concluded that the collapse occurred following the detonation last autumn of North Korea’s most powerful thermal nuclear warhead in a tunnel about 700 metres (2,296 feet) below the mountain’s peak.The test turned the mountain into fragile fragments, the researchers found.Като се има предвид, че имаше и места в Северен Китай, където бе измерена повишена радиация, става очевидно, че Големият Батко, тов. Си, е съветвал здраво хулиганещото Кимче.