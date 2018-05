Американски изтребители са прехванали два руски стратегически бомбардировача край Аляска

12 Май 2018 10:40

Two Russian TU-95 "Bear" bombers were intercepted by US F-22 stealth fighters in international airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

