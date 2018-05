Първите спасители са достигнали лагер 2

щастлив 12 Май 2018 09:10 Възможностите на хеликоптера:

On 14 May 2005, an AS350 B3 piloted by Eurocopter test pilot Didier Delsalle touched down on the top of Mount Everest, at 8,848 m (29,030 ft), a record that has been confirmed by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale. On 29 April 2010, a stripped-down AS350 B3 rescued three Spanish alpinists, one at a time, from the slopes of Annapurna I, Nepal at an altitude of 6,900 m (22,640 ft); this set a new record for the highest such rescue. The record was increased to 7,800 m (25,590 ft), during the rescue of Sudarshan Gautam between Camps III & IV in Everest's Yellow Band on the morning of 20 May 2013. On 2 June 2014, an AS350 B3e broke a national record in Mexico by successfully landing on the peak of Pico de Orizaba, the nation's tallest mountain.