Руски ученик застреля друг младеж в клас и се самоуби

11 Май 2018 12:13

Несъмнено либераст и протестър.

While there is no written proof depicting the rules of the game, rumor has it The Blue Whale Challenge is today's newest suicide game, conducted primarily through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The game lasts for a total of 50 days, presenting the "player" with daily tasks.



Similar to an act of "beaching" that blue whales do on their own accord, for reasons unknown, the meaning behind this game falls under similar logic. It is one of the ocean's great mysteries as to why some blue whales beach themselves, causing them to die.



How Does The Game Work?'



The game starts out as between the administrator and the participant/victim. Each day, the administrator will set up a different task for the participant to do. The daily tasks start off fairly easy--listening to certain genres of music to watching horror-style movies. As the days go on, the tasks grow increasingly difficult such as staying up until all hours of the night to mutilating the skin along with carving a the "whale" symbol onto their arm. The final task and end to the game is the person committing suicide.

Несъмнено облъчен от нещо катоhttps://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewrossow/2018/02/28/cyberbullying-taken-to-a-whole-new-level-enter-the-blue-whale-challenge/#1aa9c6742673