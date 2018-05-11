:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
Горещи Новини

Руски ученик застреля друг младеж в клас и се самоуби

 
Снимка: БГНЕС

Първокурсник от транспортния колеж в руския град Новосибирск застреля младеж от своя курс, след което се самоуби, съобщи bTV. Простреляни са още трима души.
Това петият подобен случай на насилие в руско учебно заведение от началото на годината.
Нападателят е 16-годишен. Той влязъл в сградата с пушка, открил е стрелба, а след това е сложил край на живота си.


17
1327
СЕГА Форум - Мнения: 
17
 Видими 
11 Май 2018 11:51
Доста дърта /замръзнала/ новина и неточна
11 Май 2018 11:59
Нападнатото момче е оцеляло, слава богу:

Сокурсник был ранен в руку. Он находится в больнице под наблюдением врачей.

Двое студентов выпрыгнули из окна второго этажа, один из них получил перелом голеностопных суставов обеих ног, другой несовершеннолетний - перелом стопы.

http://www.interfax.ru/russia/611984
11 Май 2018 12:01
Това и в PIG го няма
11 Май 2018 12:01
на кого е пушката, от къде я е взел, охраната къде е спала...и т.н.
11 Май 2018 12:06
Крайно време е Путин да въоръжи учителите...

.......................................
http://www.drago.info/
11 Май 2018 12:06
Това е "гореща" новина от преди три дни. Не ви ли е срам, че си вършите работата толкова лошо?
11 Май 2018 12:08
Лошият пример винаги е заразителен...
Поначало с развитието на Човека престъпленията намалят и към днешна дата биха били значително по-малко, ако не беше бясната Холивудска пропаганда на насилието като единствен способ за решаване на всичко.

Под холивудска пропаганда включвам всичко, вкл. местната руска "култура", подражаваща на холивудските идиотизми.
11 Май 2018 12:10
новина от преди три дни.


От вчера е.

http://tass.ru/proisshestviya/5188741
11 Май 2018 12:10
.
11 Май 2018 12:12
Несъмнено либераст и протестър.
11 Май 2018 12:13
И като е от вчера е "гореща"?
11 Май 2018 12:13
Несъмнено либераст и протестър.


Несъмнено облъчен от нещо като

While there is no written proof depicting the rules of the game, rumor has it The Blue Whale Challenge is today's newest suicide game, conducted primarily through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The game lasts for a total of 50 days, presenting the "player" with daily tasks.

Similar to an act of "beaching" that blue whales do on their own accord, for reasons unknown, the meaning behind this game falls under similar logic. It is one of the ocean's great mysteries as to why some blue whales beach themselves, causing them to die.

How Does The Game Work?'

The game starts out as between the administrator and the participant/victim. Each day, the administrator will set up a different task for the participant to do. The daily tasks start off fairly easy--listening to certain genres of music to watching horror-style movies. As the days go on, the tasks grow increasingly difficult such as staying up until all hours of the night to mutilating the skin along with carving a the "whale" symbol onto their arm. The final task and end to the game is the person committing suicide.


https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewrossow/2018/02/28/cyberbullying-taken-to-a-whole-new-level-enter-the-blue-whale-challenge/#1aa9c6742673
11 Май 2018 12:15
Ето още един такъв "герой":

http://allthatsinteresting.com/moscow-teen-murder-suicide
11 Май 2018 12:33
А в Русия огнестрелното оръжие е забранено за свободна продажба.
Представяте ли си, ако...
11 Май 2018 12:42
По американския път...
-------
Блогът на Генек

11 Май 2018 13:14
Прогресивно всички изтрещяват!
11 Май 2018 13:15
Несъмнено либераст и протестър.
те немат топки дори за такива грозни неща.
виж, да дращят неадекватности по форумите...
