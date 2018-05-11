:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
ГОРЕЩИ НОВИНИ
Китайският посланик даде извънреден брифинг за Боян Петров
Внесените опаковки се оказаха по-малко от платените
Най-много ни притеснява да не направят нещо лошо тук или навън, каза министърът
Песков коментира предложение на чеченските власти
Преводач
iTranslate4.eu
СТАТИСТИКИ
Общо 379,957,384
Активни 1,694
Страници 93,573
За един ден 1,302,066
Горещи Новини

Олег Дерипаска връща частните си самолети заради американските санкции

 
Руски милиардер върна частните си реактивни самолети заради американските санкции, съобщава Нова тв. Олег Дерипаска изплащал три самолета "Гълфстрийм 550", боядисани по един и същи начин, за да се познава, че са негови.

Включването му в списъка със санкционирани от Съединените щати не позволява на компанията-собственик да му продаде машините.

Трите бизнес джета вече са пуснати в повторна продажба, като за два от тях е обявена цена по 30 милиона долара всеки. Като нов, подобен самолет струва 50 милиона долара.

Дерипаска и бизнеса му са едни от най-засегнатите от американските санкции. Акциите на алуминиевия гигант, който милиардера притежава, се обезцениха значително, откакто името му беше включено в "черния списък" преди месец, добавя Нова тв.
53
2230
Дай мнение по статията
СЕГА Форум - Мнения: 
53
 Видими 
11 Май 2018 10:29
Руски милиардер върна частните си реактивни самолети заради американските санкции, съобщава Нова тв. Олег Дерипаска изплащал три самолета "Гълфстрийм 550", боядисани по един и същи начин, за да се познава, че са негови.

Включването му в списъка със санкционирани от Съединените щати не позволява на компанията-собственик да му продаде машините.


А всъщност:


Дерипаска вернул три арендованные им самолеты из-за санкций США
Самолеты принадлежали швейцарской Credit Suisse и австрийской Raiffeisen. Фирмы Дерипаски арендовали лайнеры через частную компанию.



Друг въпрос е кого у нас го е еня кви самолети наемал Дерипаска, че и да ни се съобщава най-"горещо".
11 Май 2018 10:30
Така се разчиства конкуренция по краварски
11 Май 2018 10:31
Връща?
Или на производителя е забранено да му достави/предаде машините?
А?
11 Май 2018 10:31
В руските сайтове, които се четат неуморно от местната агитка, вече е ясно, че санкциите срещу алуминиевия гигант са изключително полезни за потреблението на алуминий в Руссия. Сега вече всеки ще може да си купи алуминиево канче, чашка , легенче и универсален храно-копен инструмент - лъжица. До преди санкциите алуминия не стигаше, сега - изобилие като по времето на бай Брежнев.
11 Май 2018 10:31
Интересно с какво се е провинил Кипър, че така люто преследват кипърските граждани - в дадения случай Дерипаска.
11 Май 2018 10:32
Договорите с тях (американците) не струват и хартията на която са написани.
11 Май 2018 10:33
Връща?


Върнал ги е на компанията, от която ги е наел - той не ги е купил от нея, а ги е наемал за ползване. Поради което тя, компанията собственик, сега ги продава.

11 Май 2018 10:34
Така се разчиства конкуренция по краварски
Един баровец някъде беше написал: Най-хубавия самолет, и най-хубавата яхта - са продадените. Не го мислете Дерипаска, топката СЕГА е в полето на компанията собственик на самолетите, която тепърва ще трупа разходи.
11 Май 2018 10:39
Redneg11 Май 2018 10:31
В руските сайтове, които се четат неуморно от местната агитка, вече е ясно, че санкциите срещу алуминиевия гигант са изключително полезни за потреблението на алуминий в Руссия. Сега вече всеки ще може да си купи алуминиево канче, чашка , легенче и универсален храно-копен инструмент - лъжица. До преди санкциите алуминия не стигаше, сега - изобилие като по времето на бай Брежнев.


Колега, а знаеш ли, че сега в Русия се употребяват по 2 кг. алуминий на глава на населението? При норма в развития свят - над 20 кг. И при употреба по времето на Брежнев от цели 12 кг. Време е Русия да се вземе в ръце и да преработва и употребява добитият на нейна територия алуминий и да достигне нивото от времето на Брежнев. Тогава нито грам няма да се изнася. Впрочем боксита в Русия се внася от Карибските острови и в Русия само се ползва евтината електроенергия за преработването на боксита до алуминиеви блокчета. И съответно им изнасяне. Демек - работи като шивашка фабрика на ишлиме.
11 Май 2018 10:50
Върнал ги е на компанията, от която ги е наел - той не ги е купил от нея, а ги е наемал за ползване.

А възможно ли е да ги е купил на изплащане?
11 Май 2018 10:51
Колега, а знаеш ли, че сега в Русия се употребяват по 2 кг. алуминий на глава на населението?


Каква пък е тази глупост?
Алуминият се използва основно в траспортни средства и строителство.
Алуминият за бита формира едва 5% процента от употребата му в световен мащаб.
11 Май 2018 10:53
Връща?
Или на производителя е забранено да му достави/предаде машините?

А ко станА с невидимата пазарска ръчица и пресвободната конкурентност, които регулираха Сичкото?
11 Май 2018 10:54
Иначе в най-голямата демокрация на планетата и галактиката NYPD прилага брутална сила срещу протестиращ 78 годишен човек:

Police Brutalize 78-Year-Old CIA Whistleblower Protesting at Torturer Gina Haspel’s Senate Hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE1hT0koseg

Много ми се иска да прочета партнерски коментар за видеото. Не можеше ли просто да го изведат човека?
11 Май 2018 10:54
Интересно с какво се е провинил Кипър, че така люто преследват кипърските граждани - в дадения случай Дерипаска.

11 Май 2018 10:57
руските сайтове, които се четат неуморно от местната агитка, вече е ясно, че санкциите срещу алуминиевия гигант са изключително полезни за потреблението на алуминий в Руссия.


А как ще се отрази това на бачкаторите на танте в автомобилната промишленост видЕл ли си? Не е задължително да си чел руски сайтове
11 Май 2018 10:59
А възможно ли е да ги е купил на изплащане?


Очевидно не - виж по-горе, пуснах цитата, а не тукашен "преразаказ"
11 Май 2018 11:04
Аблепсио, в антрефилето пише, че е изплащал?
Ъъъ?
11 Май 2018 11:06
Впрочем боксита в Русия се внася от Карибските острови и в Русия само се ползва евтината електроенергия за преработването на боксита до алуминиеви блокчета. И съответно им изнасяне. Демек - работи като шивашка фабрика на ишлиме.

Такова инфо пък срещам за пръв път.
И защо ще го прави, като има огромни находища и заводите са разположени край тях - някъде из най-суровите краища на Русия в далечния Сибир?
Откъде черпиш подобна информация?
11 Май 2018 11:07
Защо ли днешните журналисти не учат журналистика? Поне родния си уж език да владеят до ниво логично поискване на сандвич в закусвалня...
--------
Блогът на Генек

11 Май 2018 11:10
Да му имам проблемите на товарищ Дерипаска....
11 Май 2018 11:11
Няма никаква политика в санкциите, въвеждани от САЩ. Или по-скоро политиката е следствие, а не причина за санкциите.
Всичко е една чиста и премерена икономическа изгода.
Спомняте ли си "Make America great again!"
Е, Тръмп изпълнява обещанията си.
Руският внос на стомана за САЩ е нищожен 2-4%.
Преди месец-два Тръмп обяви въвеждането на мита за стоманата 25% и за алуминия 10%.
За 2017 потреблението на стомана в САЩ е бил 108 милиона тона, от които 30-35 милиона тона е бил внос-3% от световната търговия.
С тези си действи президентът се надява да повиши местното производство с 70-80%, което разбира се няма да стане веднага.
С алуминия е подобно- внос на 6 млн. т., Което е 10% от световната търговия.
Със санкциите срещу Иран, Тръм се стреми да възстанови добива на шистов нефт в САЩ, който беше замрял в последните години.
Поне изпълнява предизборната си програма, като слон в стъкларски магазин.
11 Май 2018 11:16
Дерипаска сам си виновен. Щом е "заточил" "Русал" под американския пазар сега ще страда докато не си намери други пазари.

Слава богу Русия има "микроскопична" търговия със САЩ така, че американците нямат сериозни икономически аргументи срещу нея каквито имат срещу ЕС и Китай.

Търговския оборот между САЩ и Русия е 21 милиарда. Русия изнася за там за 14 милиарда внася за седем. Може прескопойно да мине и без тези 14 милиарда долара....

11 Май 2018 11:21
проф. дървингов
11 Май 2018 11:04
Аблепсио, в антрефилето пише, че е изплащал?
Ъъъ?

Професоре,

Не отговарям за свободните съчинения на местните Нови и не дотам селкори.
Човекът е наемал самолетите и е плащал наем. Поради санкциите е спрял да ги наема и компанията собственик ги е обявила за продан.

Ето пак:

Из-за санкций США российский бизнесмен Олег Дерипаска вернул владельцам три арендованных частных самолета. Об этом сообщает информационное агентство Reuters.
Речь идет о трех самолетах Gulfstream G550, передает Газета.Ru. Как рассказал директор компании Freestream Алиреза Иттихадиех, самолеты принадлежали Raiffeisen и Credit Suisse. Фирмы, контролируемые Дерипаской, арендовали лайнеры через частную компанию. Самолетами пользовалось высшее руководство, в том числе и сам Дерипаска.
Директор Freestream отметил, что Дерипаска и его компании находятся под санкциями, поэтому бизнесмену придется вернуть самолеты.
Reuters уточняет, что два самолета Gulfstream G550 выставили на продажу по цене 29,95 миллиона долларов каждый. Цена третьего самолета не указывается.
11 Май 2018 11:27
Асол, сигурен съм че прозводството на Мрецедеси, Аудита и Поршета сериозно ще закъса ... ХГледам все по малки и по-малки SUV-ове правят, сигурно от липсата на алуминий ще да е.
Въобще, тва за колите на загниващия капитализъм сме го чували доста отдавна, дядо ми доста се шегуваше на тая тема когато някой лъскав немски мерцедес се паркираше пред някой хотел, на фона на убитите жигулита и москвичи наоколо.
"Виж, там на запад, като ги експлоатират какви коли карат, а ние - шапка на тояга 15 години и ...... москвич"
11 Май 2018 11:30
Дерипаска сам си виновен. Щом е "заточил" "Русал" под американския пазар сега ще страда докато не си намери други пазари.

именно по тази причина вече смъкнаха част от санкциите срещу фирмата....шефа на времето е сключвал неизгодни договори със цел да попадне на световните пазари а сега удобен момент да ги преразгледа...американските му партньори вдигнаха шум след въвеждането на санкциите и сега стъпка назад...не бях чувал за китайски или за други фирми да има разхлабване на примката...
11 Май 2018 11:34
Виж, там на запад, като ги експлоатират какви коли карат, а ние - шапка на тояга 15 години и ...... москвич"

погледнах цените в русия на нов от магазина фолцваген поло (като най-евтина кола) 9523 долара а колко струва у нас...и кой на кого е седнал на шията и провесил крака надолу...
11 Май 2018 11:56
Я такива гнили самолети е цанил па тоя. Руските по-лоши ли са? И кипърско гражданство взел, сякаш руското е някакво кофти.
11 Май 2018 11:58
 
бай Брежнев
'Бай' е като 'Sir' - върви с малкото име. Бай Тошо, Sir John etc.
11 Май 2018 12:02
Значи американските санкции заради Дерипаска се стовариха със страшна сила върху собствениците на аеропланите швейцарската Credit Suisse и австрийската Raiffeisene.
11 Май 2018 12:03
сякаш руското е някакво кофти.

скоро певицата алла пугачова стана кипърка (киприотка)...и всичката и челяд
11 Май 2018 12:25
Twoite5Stinki, цените вероятно са съобразени с значително по-ниската покупателна способност на гражданите на тази богата, независима и първостепенна военна сила.
То и Полото е доста различно от това което се продава у нас, но това си е тяхна корпоративна работа.
11 Май 2018 12:28

Redneg
11 Май 2018 12:25


У нас ноо яко се продават автомобили...най-вече от автомобилните морги от Германия и Австрия. Дет викаш съобразно покупателните възможности
11 Май 2018 12:30
Значи американските санкции заради Дерипаска се стовариха със страшна сила върху собствениците на аеропланите швейцарската Credit Suisse и австрийската Raiffeisene.


Ааа, не само това! Ами американските акционери? Те колко ще загубят или вече са загубили? Когато налагаш санкции на подобен бизнес, трябва да знаеш, че парите от търговията на борсата отиват основно за високи заплати, бонуси и глезотии на мениджърското тяло и за добив. Заплатите могат да се орежат, добивите могат да намалеят, но алуминият си е там и стотици нови акционери щастливи ще изкупят поевтияващите акции на Дерипаска. С две думи : ще му накривят капата.
11 Май 2018 12:32
Асол, да се чудиш защо хората купуват Ауди от моргата в Германия, а не чисто нова Лада от магазина, като цената е сходна?
Да се не начудиш , начи ...
11 Май 2018 12:36
"Виж, там на запад, като ги експлоатират какви коли карат, а ние - шапка на тояга 15 години и ...... москвич"


Е кви коли карат? Извънземни? Същата овехтяла технология, но в лъскава опаковка. Сто години бръмчат тия комини по улиците, а през това време всичко останало се промени. Ако и за комуникация се изискваше петрол...

Поради същата причиа (лакомията на шепа магнати) градовете бяха опасани с кабели.

11 Май 2018 12:37
Да се не начудиш , начи ...


Изобщо не се чудя. Всеизвестен факт е, че гордите ни собственици на аудита, мерджани и баварци се радват най-много два пъти в живота си -когато ги купуват и когато ги продават. Туй, драги, щото на голо д.....чифте пищови не става. Скъпо удоволствие
11 Май 2018 12:44
Ей, много сте забавни
D4, имаше един виц как в Германия проверяват дали колата е херметизирана с котка - затварят и ако след няколко дни котката се е задушила - колата е добре изолирана ... А в Русия - затварят куче лайка в нова лада, и ако след един част кучето е още вътре, значи е добре изолирана.
Иначе други разлики няма, прав си, само дето едните ги наричаме коли, а другите - лади, москвичи, заз ...

Асол, собственикът на руско возило знаем, че се радва много повече пъти - всеки път, когато АЗЛК-то запали ... Което се случва поне веднъж седмично при ежедневна употреба на АЗЛК-то и употреба на манивела. Опитай се да обясниш на германец роден след 50те на миналия век какво е 'манивела'
11 Май 2018 12:49
Иначе други разлики няма, прав си, само дето едните ги наричаме коли, а другите - лади, москвичи, заз ...


Наричай ги както щеш. Изкуствено се поддържа това ниво на развитие, за да има лапачка за господарите. Проблемът изобщо не е в в комфорта и марката.
11 Май 2018 12:49
Знам какво е манивела. Даже и друго знам, че на собствениците на москвичи им викаха механик-водач на МПС. Ти знайш ли кво е това последното? А, я кажи нещо и за производителите на тостери, фритюрници, пармезан, щото не съм чела нищо по този въпрос напоследък и почнах да се притеснявам

На ладите официалното им име беше ВАЗ
11 Май 2018 12:51
обясниш на германец роден след 50те на миналия век какво е 'манивела'
Простичко е. Накарай го да засече някое лъскаво возило из София.
Минута по-късно всичко ще му бъде обяснено с интерактивни демонстрации.
Качеството на уроците е на висотата на "източния фронт", та ще помни. И децата му ще помнят.
11 Май 2018 12:53
kt_m
11 Май 2018 12:51
11 Май 2018 13:02
Redneg
11 Май 2018 12:25 Twoite5Stinki, цените вероятно са съобразени с значително по-ниската покупателна способност на гражданите на тази богата, независима и първостепенна военна сила.
Руските коли, са си с по-ниски цени на собствения пазар!
Това е политика и на властите, и на фирмите.

.. рейтинг выпускающихся в России автомобилей по уровню локализации. Эта цифра показывает, какая часть комплектующих для конкретной модели производится в стране, а не импортируется из-за рубежа. При подготовке рейтинга использованы данные автопроизводителей.

Лидером по локализации в стоимостном выражении является седан Renault Logan первого поколения, все еще выпускающийся на заводе в Москве. Автомобиль, выпускающийся в России с 2005 года, состоит из отечественных комплектующих на 72%.
Чуть меньше показатели локализации у собираемых на том же предприятии «Рено-Россия» кроссоверов Renault Duster и Nissan Terrano (66%), в производимые на АвтоВАЗе модели Logan и Sandero нового поколения локализованы на 62%.
Седан Volkswagen Polo калужской сборки состоит из отечественных комплектующих на 60% ..
11 Май 2018 13:16
D4, да има световен заговор, да се ползват старите нефтени двигатели, за да може господарите да дебелеят ...Ако не беше така матушката отдавна да е заминала към третия свят, или в четвъртия

Асол, моя пример с манивелата е конкретно за АЗЛК, за които наистина половин България беше станала механици и разбирачи по карбуратори, смукачи и аванси.
А за ВАЗ - от 13 годишен въртях ВАЗ-а на дядо ми по нивите на село, но там номерата за палене бяха по различни, някои от които взривоопасни

както и да е, тая дискусия е напълно безплодна, по моя вина разбира се.

Да се върна на Дерипаска - пита тук един колега защо Дерипаска е плащал за такива гълфстийми ..?
Няма ли руски аналози, качесвени като руски тостери ?
Или ги тестват за херметизация като на времето ладите - с куче? (айде това последното беше безвкусно, признавам )
11 Май 2018 13:18
пита тук един колега защо Дерипаска е плащал за такива гълфстийми ..?


Мога ли да ти отговоря с въпрос!? Що разни американски милиардери плащат на руснаците за разходки в Космоса? Мигар НАСА не може да им организира такива?
11 Май 2018 13:22
Хубава работа върши Дончо.
Майтапа е ,че същият този синковец се ползваше с благословията на САЩ, докато продаваше задвижки от завода си в Ярославал за бронетанковия завод в 404 по време на активната фаза на конфликта в Донбас . С тези танкове и бронетехника се стреляше срещу етническите руснаци в Донбас .
Сега Дончо го разжалва , а предприятията му ще се национализират . Ама, като нищо може да ги продадат, вече оздравени , на някой друг олигарх.
11 Май 2018 13:26
Като няма други аргументи се пуска плочата с колите и GSM-те. Ма те нямали коли, а имали москвичи.
Баща ми имаше дванадесетак ( за по-младите Москвич 412). Ламаринат беше истинска, от немски каски, а не като на Опел цигарена хартия. Двигателят беше взаимстван от BMW. Тази кола навъртя за четвърт век повече от милион километра с два основни ремонта. Не си спомням да се разтропа окачване, управление. А каква експлоатация беше, какво товарене. Ресьорите опираха в задния мост, но проблеми йок. Сега съжалявам защо го махнах. Беше в движение, без проблеми. Много ми се ще да си купя сега чисто нова кола и да я карам милион, без да сменя няколко пъти окачването, без да сменя някой скапал се борд компютър и пр.
Новата Лада Веста с всички екстри и глезотии е 27 000 лева, новата Лада XRAY и тя хваща око.
А за колегата с вицовете:
Защо Опел развива висока скорост? Защото гледа да избяга от ръждата!
11 Май 2018 13:27
D4, да има световен заговор, да се ползват старите нефтени двигатели, за да може господарите да дебелеят


Колкото и да не ти се верва, има такъв заговор.

A Brief Biography of John D. Rockefeller: How He Achieved Such Wealth and Power

Born in Richford, NY, back in July of 1839 to a famous con artist named William Avery “Devil Bill” Rockefeller — a man who impersonated a physician and rode a wagon town to town fooling people into buying his bunk “miracle” elixirs for a living — John Davison Rockefeller, famously known as John D., would go on to apply his fathers deceptive tactics to big business and become the single richest man in American history.

At the age of only 16, and already having a reputation for his talents in numbers and accounting, John D. got his first job working as a bookkeeper for a produce commission firm called Hewitt & Tuttle. He was paid 50 cents a day for his services, which must have been valuable as his father had trained him since a child to be a vicious cheat in the business world. The lessons he learned in this position would prove to be invaluable.

Later, but still as a young man, now 20 years old, John D. received a thousand dollar loan from Devil Bill to began his own commodities trading company with a partner named Maurice B. Clark. Here he ran a company that did exactly what he was doing at Hewitt and Turtle, except now he was in complete control. At first Clark and Rockefeller dealt specifically with foodstuffs, but after a few years it became clear to John D. where his fortune could be made.

Not the type to take part in the dangerous job of wildcatting — clearing trees and drilling for oil, a trade which was suddenly making men millionaires overnight — John D. took another route in the exploding oil trade, building a refinery right next to the train tracks in Cleveland, Ohio’s prospering industrial district in 1863, and taking on chemist Samuel Andrews and a few more of Clark’s brothers to the project. Two years later he sneakily bought out Clark and Co. at auction for just under $75,000 and cut the family out of the business. From here on out his diabolical monopolizing ethic and “master plan” would take full effect.

Within under a decade in the business, selling loads of kerosene across the country, making connections in the banking the world, and becoming the top oil refiner in Ohio, in 1870 John D. took out gigantic loans and founded his legacy: Standard Oil. He would use this company to take over and completely control the oil and natural gas industries of America.

His first scheme was to begin buying up all the small and independent oil producers he could find just to put them out of business. If they didn’t sell he would manipulate the situation so they had no choice. His methods included buying up all the chemicals used in the refining process available, making it impossible for his competition to keep in operation; undercutting all competitors prices and controlling the market; making secret deals with companies; or simply showing his competitors his ever-growing books so they could see what they were up against, telling them he had no problem stalling their business operations long enough to hammer them into bankruptcy, at which point he would buy up their assets for pennies on the dollar. The few who didn’t sell got exactly that.

To trump all his conspiring though, in 1871 Rockefeller struck up a secret deal with a railroad tycoon — another raging cutthroat industry at the time — named Thomas A. Scott, the president of Pennsylvania Railroad. Together these two rigged the game so bad that it was literally impossible to compete with Standard Oil and its affiliates. An organization called The South Improvement Company was created through which major rebates were given to Rockefeller’s freight to move throughout the country while competitors fees skyrocketed. The hot word of the day was “conspiracy.”

The action was soon exposed as documents of signed negotiations between Standard Oil, The Pennsylvania Railroad, the Erie Railroad, and the New York Central came to light. The conspiracy theorists were right. Extreme vandalism, threats, and violent protests by independent oil producers and their supporters broke out and nearly escalated to mass casualties as an episode in American history known as The Oil War played out. When the violence died down in 1872 it was because the railroads were forced to bring the prices back to normal, but this didn’t lessen John D. Rockefeller’s pull with railroads one bit, freight would still magically disappear regularly.

By New Years 1876 Standard Oil was responsible for refining over 90% of America’s oil. But even this wasn’t enough.


Продължава тук: Натисни тук

Електромобил на Томас Паркър, 1884:

(снимка: натиснете тук)

Просто за илюстрация.

11 Май 2018 13:33
Какви москвичи какви пет рубли.

Колеги, все пак сме 2018г.

Отдавна руските автомобили ( независимо коя фирма ги произвежда) са на едно "средно европейско качество" а някои и по-добри.

Проблемът на Русия все още е само един - малкия брой произвеждани автомобили. Едва 1,5 милиона.

За сравнение Германия прозивежда около 6 милиона , САЩ около 12 милиона а Китай около 29 милиона.

За успокоение може да служи това, че произвежда повече от Италия , но това е прекалено слабо утешение.

Затова аз лично се надявам на "автаркия" а тя може да бъде постигната само с увеличаване на търговската война между Русия и ЕС.....


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_motor_vehicle_production


11 Май 2018 13:37
Асол ... С тоя хитроумен аргумент направо ме разпиля .. отивам да си събирам чарковете ...
Само да не се окаже че след някоя година байно ви Мъск, или чича ви Безос поемат бизнеса с космическия туризъм

И D4, не обостряй параноята - къде в цитираното от мен видя че не се съгласявам с теб за световната конспирация за горивата?
Хората с много пари винаги ще имат начин да ни пържат. Има варианти - или го приемаш и се оптваш да живееш щастливо в тоя свят, или се опитваш да го промениш, или нито едно от двете ...

ЗИП, аз казах думата москвич като цитирах една шега с която дядо ми с ешегуваше с руските , как да ги нарека ,... МПС
11 Май 2018 13:41
Има история за Никола Тесла, как влязъл в магазин за радио части, купил дузина вакуумни лампи и ги сглобил в кутия 25"х10"х6". Свързал я с антена 6 фута.
Поставил кутията в автомобил с електродвигател и колата потеглила. Преминала около 50 мили със скорост 90 mph.
Дали е истина или не не се знае. Просто от 1000 изобритения повечето са "се загубили".
... Има непоказани мнения ...
Дай мнение по статията
Всички права запазени. Възпроизвеждането на цели или части от текста или изображенията става след изрично писмено разрешение на СЕГА АД