Олег Дерипаска връща частните си самолети заради американските санкции

D4D5 11 Май 2018 13:27 D4, да има световен заговор, да се ползват старите нефтени двигатели, за да може господарите да дебелеят



Колкото и да не ти се верва, има такъв заговор.



A Brief Biography of John D. Rockefeller: How He Achieved Such Wealth and Power



Born in Richford, NY, back in July of 1839 to a famous con artist named William Avery “Devil Bill” Rockefeller — a man who impersonated a physician and rode a wagon town to town fooling people into buying his bunk “miracle” elixirs for a living — John Davison Rockefeller, famously known as John D., would go on to apply his fathers deceptive tactics to big business and become the single richest man in American history.



At the age of only 16, and already having a reputation for his talents in numbers and accounting, John D. got his first job working as a bookkeeper for a produce commission firm called Hewitt & Tuttle. He was paid 50 cents a day for his services, which must have been valuable as his father had trained him since a child to be a vicious cheat in the business world. The lessons he learned in this position would prove to be invaluable.



Later, but still as a young man, now 20 years old, John D. received a thousand dollar loan from Devil Bill to began his own commodities trading company with a partner named Maurice B. Clark. Here he ran a company that did exactly what he was doing at Hewitt and Turtle, except now he was in complete control. At first Clark and Rockefeller dealt specifically with foodstuffs, but after a few years it became clear to John D. where his fortune could be made.



Not the type to take part in the dangerous job of wildcatting — clearing trees and drilling for oil, a trade which was suddenly making men millionaires overnight — John D. took another route in the exploding oil trade, building a refinery right next to the train tracks in Cleveland, Ohio’s prospering industrial district in 1863, and taking on chemist Samuel Andrews and a few more of Clark’s brothers to the project. Two years later he sneakily bought out Clark and Co. at auction for just under $75,000 and cut the family out of the business. From here on out his diabolical monopolizing ethic and “master plan” would take full effect.



Within under a decade in the business, selling loads of kerosene across the country, making connections in the banking the world, and becoming the top oil refiner in Ohio, in 1870 John D. took out gigantic loans and founded his legacy: Standard Oil. He would use this company to take over and completely control the oil and natural gas industries of America.



His first scheme was to begin buying up all the small and independent oil producers he could find just to put them out of business. If they didn’t sell he would manipulate the situation so they had no choice. His methods included buying up all the chemicals used in the refining process available, making it impossible for his competition to keep in operation; undercutting all competitors prices and controlling the market; making secret deals with companies; or simply showing his competitors his ever-growing books so they could see what they were up against, telling them he had no problem stalling their business operations long enough to hammer them into bankruptcy, at which point he would buy up their assets for pennies on the dollar. The few who didn’t sell got exactly that.



To trump all his conspiring though, in 1871 Rockefeller struck up a secret deal with a railroad tycoon — another raging cutthroat industry at the time — named Thomas A. Scott, the president of Pennsylvania Railroad. Together these two rigged the game so bad that it was literally impossible to compete with Standard Oil and its affiliates. An organization called The South Improvement Company was created through which major rebates were given to Rockefeller’s freight to move throughout the country while competitors fees skyrocketed. The hot word of the day was “conspiracy.”



The action was soon exposed as documents of signed negotiations between Standard Oil, The Pennsylvania Railroad, the Erie Railroad, and the New York Central came to light. The conspiracy theorists were right. Extreme vandalism, threats, and violent protests by independent oil producers and their supporters broke out and nearly escalated to mass casualties as an episode in American history known as The Oil War played out. When the violence died down in 1872 it was because the railroads were forced to bring the prices back to normal, but this didn’t lessen John D. Rockefeller’s pull with railroads one bit, freight would still magically disappear regularly.



By New Years 1876 Standard Oil was responsible for refining over 90% of America’s oil. But even this wasn’t enough.



Електромобил на Томас Паркър, 1884:



(снимка: натиснете тук)



Просто за илюстрация.



