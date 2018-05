Австралийски учен пя "Ода на радостта" на евтаназията си

D4D5 10 Май 2018 15:44 За мен концепцията за религията е алогична и безсмислена.



Дори всички религии да грешат фатално, ние ще го разберем след смъртта. Понякога логичното е илюзия.





Triangularism and Calculating Depth



Binocular vision produces the perception of depth in a way similar to how triangularism measures length in applied mathematics. When looking at a distant point using only one view it is hard to impossible to measure the distance accurately. In applied mathematics, triangularism can accurately calculate this distance from point a to point b by creating an imaginary triangle. Trianglularism has long been used in the real world to measure distant objects, like islands and boats at sea and when surveying land





Triangularism: From point a alone, it can be impossible to accurately calculate distance to point b. In the real world, point a could be you standing on land and point b an anchored boat out at sea. However, by taking measurements from point a, then taking a measurement from nearby point c (perhaps a walking distance away), then measuring the distance from point a and c, one can create an imaginary triangle that calculates the distance from point a to point b. It's just a matter calculating angles and doing the math.



A mirror mirrors what is in front of it. If you place an apple two feet in front of the mirror, an identical looking apple will look as if it's the same distance behind, or into, the mirror. Curiously, if you use triangulation to measure the distance to the apple in the mirror, the apple will measure as being two feet behind the mirror. Both our eyes and scientific measurement say there is an apple two feet behind the mirror's surface.



