booklearned 10 Май 2018 05:10



Michael Cohen and the End Stage of the Trump Presidency



In Azerbaijan, he did business with a likely money launderer for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. In the Republic of Georgia, he partnered with a group that was being investigated for a possible role in the largest known bank-fraud and money-laundering case in history. In Indonesia, his development partner is “knee-deep in dirty politics”; there are criminal investigations of his deals in Brazil; the F.B.I. is reportedly looking into his daughter Ivanka’s role in the Trump hotel in Vancouver, for which she worked with a Malaysian family that has admitted to financial fraud. Back home, Donald, Jr., and Ivanka were investigated for financial crimes associated with the Trump hotel in SoHo—an investigation that was halted suspiciously. His Taj Mahal casino received what was then the largest fine in history for money-laundering violations



https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/michael-cohen-and-the-end-stage-of-the-trump-presidency Дали не става дума и за този изход;https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/michael-cohen-and-the-end-stage-of-the-trump-presidency