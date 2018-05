Mr Moonlight 07 Май 2018 20:52 Ето и видео



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDajijngX54



и текста



Pigs (Three Different Ones) (Waters) 11:26



Big man, pig man, ha ha charade you are.

You well heeled big wheel, ha ha charade you are.

And when your hand is on your heart,

You're nearly a good laugh,

Almost a joker,

With your head down in the pig bin,

Saying "Keep on digging."

Pig stain on your fat chin.

What do you hope to find.

When you're down in the pig mine.

You're nearly a laugh,

You're nearly a laugh

But you're really a cry.



Bus stop rat bag, ha ha charade you are.

You fucked up old hag, ha ha charade you are.

You radiate cold shafts of broken glass.

You're nearly a good laugh,

Almost worth a quick grin.

You like the feel of steel,

You're hot stuff with a hatpin,

And good fun with a hand gun.

You're nearly a laugh,

You're nearly a laugh

But you're really a cry.



Hey you, Whitehouse,

Ha ha charade you are.

You house proud town mouse,

Ha ha charade you are

You're trying to keep our feelings off the street.

You're nearly a real treat,

All tight lips and cold feet

And do you feel abused?

.....! .....! .....! .....!

You gotta stem the evil tide,

And keep it all on the inside.

Mary you're nearly a treat,

Mary you're nearly a treat

But you're really a cry.