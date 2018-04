В ООН започна "битка на резолюции" заради Сирия

15 Април 2018 22:10



If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.

Sputnik‏Verified account @SputnikInt18m18 minutes agoBREAKING: @EmmanuelMacron claims French strike on Syria was absolutely legitimate"War Propaganda", in volume 1, chapter 6 of Mein Kampf (1925), by Adolf Hitler