Тръмп даде заден ход за ударите срещу Сирия

12 Април 2018 21:03

Trump will reportedly warn Russia where in Syria the US will strike



A Russian newspaper reported that President Donald Trump was planning to tip off Russia’s military before launching any attacks.



The US tries hard to avoid killing Russians in Syria, despite the president’s recent hostile rhetoric toward Moscow.



Russia is Syria’s ally but does not approve of all its behaviour.



Moscow seems willing to let the US hit some Syrian targets as punishment for suspected chemical weapons use.



Experts say it’s possible for the US to hit Syrian targets while dodging Russian troops and avoiding a major escalation.

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/trump-will-reportedly-warn-russia-where-us-will-strike-in-syria-2018-4