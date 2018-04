Дорис 03 Април 2018 07:49 Demis Roussos – Paloma Blanca Lyrics





When the sun shines on the mountain

And the night is on the run

It's a new day

It's a new way

And I fly up to the sun



I can feel the morning sunlight

I can smell the new-mown hay

I can hear God's voice is calling

For my golden sky light way



Una paloma blanca

I'm just a bird in the sky

Una paloma blanca

Over the mountains I fly

No one can take my freedom away



Once I had my share of losing

For they locked me on a chain

Yes they tried to break my power

Oh I still can feel the pain



Una paloma blanca

I'm just a bird in the sky

Una paloma blanca

Over the mountains I fly

No one can take my freedom away



Una paloma blanca

I'm just a bird in the sky

Una paloma blanca

Over the mountains I fly

No one can take my freedom away