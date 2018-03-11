:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
Карикатура: Христо Комарницки
Туш!!!
11 Март 2018 18:46
Комара ги прави луди направо
11 Март 2018 18:59
Ердоган що ще рече?
11 Март 2018 19:42
шедьовър!!!
Браво
11 Март 2018 19:43
И трети в Евростан
11 Март 2018 19:48
За маестрото
11 Март 2018 20:54
Комара ги прави луди направо

Кои - БСП ето ли?
11 Март 2018 20:56
Всички които заслужават, и дори една част от нас тука....

11 Март 2018 21:01
Маестро
