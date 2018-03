/:/Открити са нови улики по делото за отравянето на Сергей Скрипал

11 Март 2018 07:39

COBRA is an acronym

It stands for Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms, or COBR, which is where the government’s emergency crisis response meetings take place. They are located in the Cabinet Office building on Whitehall, just behind 10 Downing Street.

COBR becomes COBRA because the committee meetings often take place in Briefing Room A, although the Cabinet Office itself does not use the full acronym. It’s popular in the media because it’s more memorable than the letters COBR.

