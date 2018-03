Противоракетен ”Прометей” ще брани небето на Русия

ablepsia 09 Март 2018 12:45 Налага се/налагат им да си бранят небето.



Наглосаксите окончателно истерясаха:



Theresa May plans to hit back over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent with sanctions against Vladimir Putin's allies and more troops and jets in Eastern Europe, it was claimed.

The Prime Minister is said to be just days away from naming Moscow as the chief suspect in the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/britains-new-cold-war-theresa-12154889