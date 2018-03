booklearned 09 Март 2018 03:08 Имат си взаимни симпатии, както Том и Джери. Дончо и Кимчо и те скоро ще се прегърнат.





Trump agrees to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: South Korean official

Good Morning America JONATHAN KARL and JORDYN PHELPS,Good Morning America 18 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by this May, South Korea's national adviser announced at the White House Thursday evening. He had briefed the president on a message from Kim earlier in the day Натисни тук https://www.yahoo.com/gma/major-announcement-coming-south-korea-north-korea-trump-000603040--abc-news-topstories.html