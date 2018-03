"Кристалина Георгиева предупреди Тръмп да внимава с митата "

08 Март 2018 17:16

The first country to receive a World Bank loan was France. The Bank's president at the time, John McCloy, chose France over two other applicants, Poland and Chile. The loan was for US$250 million, half the amount requested, and it came with strict conditions. France had to agree to produce a balanced budget and give priority of debt repayment to the World Bank over other governments. World Bank staff closely monitored the use of the funds to ensure that the French government met the conditions. In addition, before the loan was approved, the United States State Department told the French government that its members associated with the Communist Party would first have to be removed. The French government complied and removed the Communist coalition government - the so-called tripartite. Within hours, the loan to France was approved.

Др. Георгиева да внимава с думите. Съвсем е забравила българската поговорка: "Голям залък лапни, голяма дума не казвай".Тъй като тя не е в позиция да казва каквото и да е на Тръмп се предполага, че някой ѝ го е "пошепнал" на ушенце. Concerned citizen?Дълбоката държава.Интересен момент от историята на Световната банка. От Wiki