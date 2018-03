Русия с интерес към диамантите и платината в Зимбабве

08 Март 2018 21:08

Сега САЩ пак са ви виновни, щото не желаят да го купуват по раздути революционни цени, и така душали революцията.

Venezuela has been experiencing one of the great economic, political and social crises in recent times: Productive economic output has been cut by one-third in the last five years. Hyperinflation has led to the expropriation of savings held by the general population and financial chaos.



The visible plight of a once-wealthy nation has left onlookers wary and in search of answers to the immensely complicated questions brought about by this collapse.



On Tuesday, socialist leader Nicolas Maduro claimed to have raised $735 million toward the pre-sale of the "petro" - an oil-backed cryptocurrency launched by the Venezuelan government. Many see the petro as a thinly-veiled and illegal debt instrument for injecting hard-currency into Venezuela's depleted foreign reserve coffers.



Indeed, Maduro has openly described the petro as a means around U.S. and European sanctions. Cash is desperately needed by Venezuela for spending on imported goods, payments on overdue sovereign bonds and to keep the government afloat.

Те все са невинни.Санкционирай това: