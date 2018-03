Българската консервативна десница предпазливо надига глава

06 Март 2018 20:48

По думите на Облаков консерватизмът се крепи на три стълба - християнските ценности, патриотизма и социалното неравенство.

Conservative moral values arise from what I call the Strict Father Family.



In this family model, father knows best. He decides right and wrong. He has the ultimate authority to make sure his children and his spouse do what he says, because what he says is right. Many conservative spouses accept this worldview, uphold the father’s authority, and are strict in those realms of family life that they control.



In this moral worldview, it is his moral duty to punish his children painfully when they disobey. Harsh punishment is necessary to ensure that they will obey him (do what is right) and not just do what feels good. Through physical discipline they are supposed to become disciplined, internally strong, and able to prosper in the external world.



What if they don’t prosper? That means they are not disciplined, and therefore cannot be moral, and so deserve their poverty. In this conservative view, the poor are seen as lazy and undeserving while the rich deserve their wealth. Responsibility is thus taken to be personal responsibility, not social responsibility. What you become is only up to you, not society. You are responsible for yourself, not for others.



The Conservative Moral Hierarchy



The strict father logic extends further. The basic idea is that authority is justified by morality (the strict father version), and that, in a world ordered by nature, there should be (and traditionally has been) a moral hierarchy in which those who have traditionally dominated should dominate.



Why do conservatives love Trump (who harms them) and hate healthcare (which helps them)? It makes more sense when you consider the conservative moral hierarcy.



The Conservative Moral Hierarchy:



• God above Man

• Man above Nature

• The Disciplined (Strong) above the Undisciplined (Weak)

• The Rich above the Poor

• Employers above Employees

• Adults above Children

• Western culture above other cultures

• America above other countries

• Men above Women

• Whites above Nonwhites

• Christians above non-Christians

• Straights above Gays

https://georgelakoff.com/2017/07/01/two-questions-about-trump-and-republicans-that-stump-progressives/