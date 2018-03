Путин: Обвинените за намеса в изборите в САЩ не са действали от името на властта

04 Март 2018 20:10

The detailed, 37-page indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller last month alleges Russian operatives working for the Internet Research Agency used fake social media accounts and on-the-ground political organizing to exacerbate divisive political issues in the U.S. Posing as American activists, the operatives tried to conceal the effort's Russian roots by purchasing space on U.S. computer servers and using U.S. email providers.



Yet Putin argued his government has little to answer for until the U.S. provides "some materials, specifics and data." He said Russia would be "prepared to look at them and talk about it," while repeating his government's insistence that it had no role in directing the operatives to act against the United States.



"I know that they do not represent the Russian state, the Russian authorities," Putin said. "What they did specifically, I have no idea."

https://www.thetelegraph.com/news/politics/amp/Putin-Russia-will-never-extradite-citizens-12726661.php

Да видим какво ли пише Телеграф?