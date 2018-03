Поне двама загинали при стрелба в университет в Мичиган

02 Март 2018 18:43

Shots fired: Update 10:43 a.m.

Central Michigan University police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

There are no additional injuries.

Campus is on lockdown as the suspect is still at large.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 lbs.

Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families.

