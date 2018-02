БСП: Правителството стои зад купувача на ЧЕЗ

28 Февруари 2018 11:36



What is a 'Bank Confirmation Letter - BCL'



A bank confirmation letter (BCL) is a letter from a bank or another financial institution confirming the existence of a loan or a line of credit that has been extended to a borrower. The letter officially vouches for the fact that the borrower – whether an individual, company or organization – is eligible to borrow a specified amount of funds for a specified purpose.



BREAKING DOWN 'Bank Confirmation Letter - BCL'



A bank confirmation letter's purpose, sometimes referred to as a comfort letter, is to assure a third party, generally a seller, that the borrower has access to sufficient financial resources to complete a transaction, such as the purchase of goods. The confirmation letter is not a guarantee of payment, only an assurance of the borrower's financial resources to make payment.



A bank confirmation letter serves to assure all concerned parties to a given business deal or transaction that the bank's customer, the borrower, has, or has available, the necessary financial resources to conclude a specified transaction. Such letters typically require the signature of representatives of the bank or the financial institution who are specifically authorized to issue such correspondence. Since a letter of confirmation is issued in regard to a specific transaction or project, it is not transferable to a different transaction or project. If the bank's customer decides to enter into a different deal or purchase, such as a prospective homebuyer deciding to purchase a different home than the one specified in a bank confirmation letter, the customer is usually required to obtain a new letter of confirmation.



Governmental regulations vary from country to country in terms of whether and to what extent a letter of confirmation must state the specific purpose for which a loan or line of credit is being extended to the borrower.

От Инвестопедия.