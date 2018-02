 Чешка медия обяви, че Българската банка за развитие участва в сделката за ЧЕЗ

Simplified Solutions 27 Февруари 2018 18:50 А кой е този "авторитетен чешки в.”Лидове Новини”? Прави ми впечатление, че информацията от Чехия идва единствено от тази медия.

Lidové noviny (People's News, or The People's Newspaper, Czech pronunciation: [ˈlɪdovɛː ˈnovɪnɪ]) is a daily newspaper published in Prague, the Czech Republic. It is the oldest Czech daily still in print. It is a national news daily covering political, economic, cultural and scientific affairs, mostly with a centre-right, conservative view.

