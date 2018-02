САЩ готвят нови санкции срещу Русия

Ретрохит 24 Февруари 2018 10:39 Китайската рейтингова агенция Дагонг понижи кредитния рейтинг на САЩ от А- на ВВВ+ с негативна прогноза и коментира:



The perennial negative impact of the superstructure on the economic base has continued to deteriorate the debt repayment sources of the federal government, and this trend will be further exacerbated by the government's massive tax cuts. The increasing reliance on the debt-driven mode of economic development will continue to erode the solvency of the federal government.



http://en.dagongcredit.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=show&catid=88&id=4937



В същото време кредитният рейтинг А със стабилна прогноза на РФ бе потвърден с коментар:



Although new sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe Union have put the Russian debt service environment under constant pressure, a recovery of the inner driving force for the Russian economy facilitates fiscal consolidation. Coupled with low government debt loads and a reasonable structure, the development of new financing channels, adequate international reserves and net creditor status ensure the stability of government solvency.



http://en.dagongcredit.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=show&catid=88&id=4914