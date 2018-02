И в Словакия се провали ратифицирането на Истанбулската конвенция

22 Февруари 2018 22:20

Фицо отстъпи под натиска на по-малкия партньор в управляващата коалиция - националистите от Словашката национална партия (SNS)

Prime Minister Fico also has actively sought to cooperate with, if not outright co-­opt, the far-­right, nationalist and conservative Slovak National Party (SNS) over the course of the past two de­cades. It is difficult to understand how t ­ hese two very dif­fer­ent ideological parties are able to cooperate. Since its inception in 1990, SNS has consistently maintained a pro-­Russian and anti-­NATO platform . SNS is believed to have received financial support from Rus­sian entities. 50 Before her removal from SNS, former vice-­chair Anna Belousovova (who previously served as the chair of the Slovak-­Russian association for several years and is married to a prominent Rus­sian business-

man) has publicly called for deeper economic relations between Rus­sia and Slovakia. SNS officials have sided repeatedly with Moscow

