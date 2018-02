SpaceX изстреля ракета със сателити за достъп до глобален интернет

22 Февруари 2018 21:06

Не са!

1.1 х 0.7 х 0.7

In addition to proving out the development of the satellite bus and related subsystems, the test program for the Microsat-2a and -2b spacecraft will also validate the design of a phased array broadband antenna communications platform (primary payload) that will be included in the final spacecraft design for the proposed NGSO constellation. SpaceX intends to test the Microsat-2a and -2b communication paths utilizing five broadband array test ground stations located in the western United States, as well as three transportable ground stations that will be deployed near the fixed ground station locations, all within the contiguous United States ( “CONUS” ). With the orbit profile provided, broadband array tests (Ku-band) will be conducted on average once every 0.9 days for less than 15 minutes. The primary Telemetry, Tracking, and Command ( “TT&C” ) ground station will be located near the primary test site in Redmond, WA to facilitate and control the broadband array testing. The testing will help to validate a number of design parameters.

The designed lifetime of each satellite is six months.

http://space.skyrocket.de/doc_sdat/microsat-2.htm

Чети по-надолу - т.8Това са само тестови спътници. Те не са "първите от групировката", и даже не са прототипи: