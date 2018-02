Казахастан минава от кирилица на латиница

20 Февруари 2018 12:23

One night, I meet up again with Shyngys Nurlanov, the young professional who had so neatly summarised western ignorance about Kazakhstan, and his friend, Aidos Aikhojayev. Both men were educated at the University of Washington in Seattle, and came home to start careers in business and IT, respectively. We find a table at an upscale cafe full of prosperous young Kazakhs, many of them on dates. Over tea and hookahs, we talk about a favourite Kazakh pastime: reconstructing detailed genealogies and tribal lineages. You are Kazakh because you know who your grandfathers were.

Advertisement



Shyngys has a problem with this. He points out that, geographically, Kazakhstan is a somewhat arbitrary entity, and that before Stalin drew new borders – distinguishing between Kazakh and Kyrgyz, Kazakh and Turkmen, Kazakh and Tajik – few would have thought of themselves in such terms. For nomads roaming back and forth between territories, the tribe, not the nation, was paramount.



Aidos seems troubled. “But I’m Kazakh!” he says, “I know I’m a Kazakh!” Shyngys leans back, takes a drag on the hookah, exhales a long stream of smoke. “There are no Kazakhs,” he says. “Stalin made us up.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/15/kokpar-kazakhstan-ancient-sport-for-modern-times