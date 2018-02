/:/77 цивилни са убити при въздушни удари в Сирия

Дерибеев 20 Февруари 2018 07:55 колко обсерватории има

A barrage of air strikes, rocket fire, and artillery slammed into several towns across Eastern Ghouta on Monday, killing 44 civilians and wounding dozens more.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 20 were killed in air strikes on Hammuriyeh and nine others in bombardment on Saqba.



The rest were killed when other areas were pounded. Four children were among the dead.