Анкара заплаши Дамаск с война заради кюрдите

19 Февруари 2018 13:10

On the ground in Afrin, it’s hard to know what Kurdish fighters really stand for



Exclusive: While the Kurds try to persuade you of their potential loyalty to Syria and disclaim any connection to the rest of Kurdish Syria and the Iraqi Kurds – clearly a lie – they have to proclaim their belief (quite correctly) in their own form of self-government

Впрочем, ето какво разказа преди 20 дни в Индипендънт Робърт Фиск:http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-kurds-turkey-afrin-erdogan-pkk-ypg-what-they-stand-for-a8184056.html