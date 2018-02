Индия планира полет до Луната още през април

The Bulgarian Lion 19 Февруари 2018 16:53





The Moon is Not a Natural Planet



This appears to be a quite ludicrous statement. How could we know the Moon is not a natural planet? The answer is that we know because it is too big, yet too light in mass; it is in the strangest position imaginable relative to the Sun and the Earth and it behaves in the most incredible way every month. What is more, it carries a whole series of quite specific messages that tell us it is an 'engineered' object.



It's an odds on certainty (for a whole host of reasons) that if it were not for the Moon I could not be writing these words or you reading them - simply because none of us would be here.





