Политологът Антоний Гълъбов: Не виждам рискове за разпад на коалицията

Gulubo (a female name)



Your eyes, Gulubo, your eyes

Little universes, your eyes are

My eyes, Gulubo, my eyes

Full of you, my eyes are



Your hands, Gulubo, your hands

A soft blanket, your hands are

My hands, Gulubo, my hands

…have stopped time, my hands



Your soul, Gulubo, your soul

Is light and free, your soul

My soul, Gulubo, my soul

Is yours and tired, my soul



Your mouth, Gulubo, your mouth

A mountain spring, your mouth is

My mouth, Gulubo, my mouth

A fiery lava, my mouth is



Your soul, Gulubo, your soul

Light and free, your soul is

My soul, Gulubo, my soul

Is yours and is tired



Your heart, Gulubo, your heart

..is a love song, your heart is

My heart, Gulubo, my heart

…is a green spring

…is a fiery summer

…is a rainy autumn

…is an icy winter