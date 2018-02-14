Макрон: Франция ще удари Сирия, ако се потвърди употребата на химическо оръжие от страна на правителството

Kotka 14 Февруари 2018 11:04

Краде, както винаги е правил за последните 400г.

Запада навсякъде е носил само пиратство, кражби, наркотици и терор.



Who Stole 143 Tons of Gold From the Libyan People?

https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2016/01/10/who-stole-143-tons-of-gold-from-the-libyan-people/



Libya destroyed by the west, $7 billion in gold and silver missing

http://www.hangthebankers.com/libya-destroyed-gold-silver-missing/



A declassified email sent on April 2, 2011 to then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reveals the invasion of Libya was launched to prevent Muammar Gaddafi from establishing a pan-African currency based on Libya’s gold Dinar.

According to the document posted on the US State Department website advisors to Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the second son of Muammar Gaddafi, told sources the Libyan government held 143 tons of gold and a similar amount in silver valued at more than $7 billion. The gold and silver was to be used to establish an alternative currency to the French franc for African Francophone countries.



