:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
ГОРЕЩИ НОВИНИ
Екозащитници вече искат оставката и на Валери Симеонов
Преди години бяхме и против членството на Гърция, не искаме още един подобен дебат и повече мошеничества, казва още той
Шефът на комисията Карина Караиванова е с основно месечно възнаграждение от 13 146 лв.
57% от гражданите не подкрепят инициативата на Белия дом
Наемниците действали в полза на бизнес интереси, пише "Комерсант"
Преводач
iTranslate4.eu
СТАТИСТИКИ
Общо 368,557,381
Активни 1,087
Страници 135,202
За един ден 1,302,066
Горещи Новини

Макрон: Франция ще удари Сирия, ако се потвърди употребата на химическо оръжие от страна на правителството

 
Снимка БГНЕС
Президентът на Франция Еманюел Макрон заяви, че Франция ще извърши атаки, ако се потвърди, че сирийското правителство е използвало забранени химически оръжия, предаде Франс прес, цитирана от Фокус.
„Ние ще ударим местата, откъдето тези атаки са извършени или организирани“, каза Макрон пред журналисти. „За сега нашите служби не са установили доказателства, че химически оръжия са били използвани срещу цивилното население. Веднага, ако се появят доказателства, аз ще направя, каквото казах“, като добави че „приоритет е борбата срещу терористите, джихадистите“.
45
2788
Дай мнение по статията
СЕГА Форум - Мнения: 
45
 Видими 
14 Февруари 2018 09:47
Първо да видим доказателства, че Садам Хюсеин имал химическо оръжие.
Ей така си го утрепахте, без доказателства, само по клевети и лъжи.
14 Февруари 2018 09:48
След Фантом и Фалкон, Асад нищо чудно да прибави и някой Рафал в колекцията си...

14 Февруари 2018 09:51
„За сега нашите служби не са установили доказателства, че химически оръжия са били използвани срещу цивилното население.
Те това е. Другото е араламбене.
14 Февруари 2018 09:51
Г-н Макрон,
А ако се установи, че са използвани от сащисаните и техните марионетки ще нанесете ли удари по тях?
Въпросът е риторичен, разбира се!
14 Февруари 2018 09:53
В Либия и без доказателства...
14 Февруари 2018 09:55
макарончо да си гледа бабата и да не се бута между шамарите.
14 Февруари 2018 09:57
Веднага, ако се появят доказателства

Ми да пише писмо до доказателствата да вземат най-после да се появят. Стига са стояли в нелегалност.
14 Февруари 2018 10:01
Еманюелчо забрави ли Либия? Учителката е крайно време да му свие сърмите да спре да кукурига от стобора. Поредният срам за Франция!
14 Февруари 2018 10:03
Макарончо разбра вече, че САЩ нямат такива, а щом САЩ няма, значи никой няма:

http://theduran.com/us-secretary-of-defense-admits-no-evidence-that-assad-used-nerve-gas/

14 Февруари 2018 10:03
Как точно ще я удари? С юмруче по картата ли?
14 Февруари 2018 10:10
Бре, па много страшен тоя Макрон бе!
Апропо, Франция защо е в СС на ООН? Нито е глобална сила, нито участието и във ВСВ и приносът и за победата са безспорни!
14 Февруари 2018 10:16
Франция олеква с такива изказвания на президента си.

Кой ще им достави доказателствата? Обсерваторията в Лондон ли? Или "съвестни граждани" на терен?
14 Февруари 2018 10:23
Още един луд, но кризе иде, запада има нужда от война и безплатен нефт.
14 Февруари 2018 10:28
Така им се ще, да си бомбят където си искат. Няма ООН, СС, Евросъюз с обща политика. Или щото сме велики и давай през просото. Ама дали някой няма да ви удари по кунките! Разсипахте света, ДЕМ!
14 Февруари 2018 10:30
Гнус ме е от Западните "ценности" , извращения и лицемерия по-скоро. Не може така. Съжалявам искрено за България, че е в тази отвратителна коалиция.
14 Февруари 2018 10:32
безплатен нефт


Свърши се тя с авантата коте, идва яката зима за Европа
14 Февруари 2018 10:33
Макрон използва, че Путин е леко настинал и му е паднал гласа.
14 Февруари 2018 10:35
Гнус ме е от Западните "ценности" , извращения и лицемерия по-скоро. Не може така. Съжалявам искрено за България, че е в тази отвратителна коалиция.
И мен.
14 Февруари 2018 10:37
Петелът на ревера що не е в цветовете на дъгата?
14 Февруари 2018 10:44
Не сме забравили, как Франция участваха директно и пропагандно във войната в Либия и как предадоха спонсора им Кадафи.
Не ми се проверява, колко тона злато от либийският златен резерв отидоха в английски банки.
А, нефта кой го точи тихичко и прави пачка да сте чули? Същата тази западна глутница, която трака зъби сега на Сирия.
14 Февруари 2018 10:59
Ама че сме невъзпитани, всички до един забравихме да честитим празника на човека.
Г-н Макрон, честит ви 14-февруари, ден на свети Валентин, каконизиран защото геройски е загинал като педерас, пардон, каква лоша дума, загинал като гей.
Да ви е честито.
14 Февруари 2018 11:04
Ето това прави запада в Близкият Изток, краде.
Краде, както винаги е правил за последните 400г.
Запада навсякъде е носил само пиратство, кражби, наркотици и терор.

Who Stole 143 Tons of Gold From the Libyan People?
https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2016/01/10/who-stole-143-tons-of-gold-from-the-libyan-people/

Libya destroyed by the west, $7 billion in gold and silver missing
http://www.hangthebankers.com/libya-destroyed-gold-silver-missing/

A declassified email sent on April 2, 2011 to then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reveals the invasion of Libya was launched to prevent Muammar Gaddafi from establishing a pan-African currency based on Libya’s gold Dinar.
According to the document posted on the US State Department website advisors to Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the second son of Muammar Gaddafi, told sources the Libyan government held 143 tons of gold and a similar amount in silver valued at more than $7 billion. The gold and silver was to be used to establish an alternative currency to the French franc for African Francophone countries.

A large numbers of Western Africa nations are former French colonies and many continue to hold French as the official language. Madagascar in East Africa is also a Francophone country.
14 Февруари 2018 11:10
А кога ще удариш Вашингтон, който уби милиони в Ирак? Кога ще удариш Вашингтон, Анкара и София, които въоръжаваха терористите? Аре, нали приоритет ти е "борбата срещу терористите, джихадистите"
14 Февруари 2018 11:22
Да коте, обърнаха Ирак с хастара навън, хареса им това, което откриха там и започнаха по-ред на номерата, но льошия чичко Путин каза не - стига толкова

Затова сега треперят от яд, но повече няма да ги огрее, нито САЩ, нито Израел, нито Европа могат да предотвратят промените в Близкия Изток - но затова пък, ще видим промени у тях и то много сериозни - даже и война няма да ги спаси
14 Февруари 2018 11:43
Този дали ще удари Анкара ако кюрдите писнат че Ердоган им трови цивилните?
14 Февруари 2018 11:49
Гнус ме е от Западните "ценности" , извращения и лицемерия по-скоро. Не може така. Съжалявам искрено за България, че е в тази отвратителна коалиция.


Пийни си малко бояришник да ти мине
14 Февруари 2018 12:07
Геронтофилството влияе на разума.Вече и доказано във Франция
14 Февруари 2018 12:23
Оставка за Макрон! Недопустимо е държавен глава да заплашва с военен удар суверенна държава в разрез с всякакво международно право. ООН направо го обезсмислиха като организация, всеки който дрънка с оръжие гази когото си иска безнаказано. А САЩ направо са за изключване от там! Докога ще търпим такова престъпно поведение?
14 Февруари 2018 12:28
Ми да пише писмо до доказателствата да вземат най-после да се появят. Стига са стояли в нелегалност.
Апропо, Франция защо е в СС на ООН? Нито е глобална сила, нито участието и във ВСВ и приносът и за победата са безспорни! При това 3 от 5 в СС са членове на агресивен военен блок дето иска със сила да налага волята си над световният мир.
Гнус ме е...
И от мен. Това е само за загрявка, едва ли си имаш представа още колко по гнусно ще става.
14 Февруари 2018 12:28
Да си използвам дубъла. Това изказване на Макрон може само да означава, че се готви нова провокация срещу Сирия.
14 Февруари 2018 12:31
"Ан-Нусра" завезла более 20 баллонов с хлором в Идлиб – центр примирения в Сирии

Готви се голяма провокация. А бармалеи от ИДИЛ преминават към "Демократични сили на Сирия", поддържани от пиндостан. Ама мириканците се оплакват, че присъствието на Русия в Сирия им пречи да се борят с ИД. Вероятно и Асад. Гиди мръсници, плачещи за тояга...
14 Февруари 2018 12:38
Тоя пък какво се пъне като петел на купище?
14 Февруари 2018 12:40
И аз се опасявам, че "доказателствата" ще дойдат в най-скоро време. После може да се окаже, че имало грешка.
14 Февруари 2018 12:43
Пак ли!?
Този същият сценарий не го ли разигравахме преди 2 години?
Че и самолетоносач доплацика до източната част на Средиземно море. Срещу Сирия.
Седя два дена и отпраши в неизвестна посока.
И вече трета или четвърта година франсетата все „потвърждават„ употребата на х. оръжие.
14 Февруари 2018 12:45
Ми ади да вземе да “удари Сирия“, да го видим. Но преди туй ще е по-разумно “да удари“ тези, дето удрят собствения му народ в сърцето на собствената му държава, правят си биваци в центъра на столицата му, бият се помежду си пак там... Посред неспирно “извънредно положение“.
Шлагерът с търсенето на външни врагове малко се поизтърка, толерантно речено.
14 Февруари 2018 13:02
Имам чувството че са готови да подхвърлят доказателства за да включат и франция!
Какво им пречи на американците да принудят някой демократичен главорез да подхвърли химична граната?
14 Февруари 2018 13:13
„...за да включат и Франция.„

Франция участва в Коалицията на САЩ и приятели.
Френски спецназ си се бие на страната на кюрди и ДАЕШ.
От Франция се набират доброволци сред младежите да се бият в редовете на джихадистите.
Колко още да се включи?
Може би иска да изземе ръководната роля на САЩ в Коалицията, че нещо последно време Тръмп много вяло го дава. А може и да не е вяло, знае ли човек!
14 Февруари 2018 13:36
Макарон е мъшшш!
14 Февруари 2018 13:36
Микрон се зарекъл да реформира исляма. Да видим дали няма да има лек умерен бунт от умерени бунтовници.
14 Февруари 2018 13:39
Колкото пъти западът е заплашвал, че ще удари Сирия, ако се окаже, че "режимът" е използвал химоръжие, толкова пъти провокациите с химоръжия от терористите не са закъснявали. И този път ще е същото. Този път Франция държи инициативата. Да не забравяме, че и Оланд се пъчеше със същите заплахи.
14 Февруари 2018 14:04
Не ми е баш ясно, що така тия химически оръжия са нарочени за по-нехуманни от останалите видове оръжия. Които трепят много повече хора. И що така, когато някой бил изтрепал еди колко си с химически оръжия (тука не се наемам да изяснявам кой е той), наскачат веднага хуманитарните държави (в случая като Франция) и заявят, а след това и осъществят твърдото си намерение да изтрепят по тоя случай много повече. Кога ще почнат бомбите да падат в Паришъшъ? Там са най-гадните терористи.
14 Февруари 2018 14:10
Сега май требва да питаме, кои са държавите които правят най-голям бизнес с оръжия, а? Щото вЪсички оръжия трепят хора, а не само химическите. И да ми се не правят на много хуманитарни тия долни измекяри, дето се хранят във френски ресторанти.
14 Февруари 2018 14:33
bgman13
Обвинението е не просто в използването, а в ползването върху цивилни лица. Доколко е вярно, това е друг въпрос.
Но възмущението ти е основателно. Когато попилее някоя сватба или болница с правилното оръжие, ефектът не е по-безболезен за пострадалите и близките им, отколкото ако ги обгазят. Предполагам, че няма идиот, който да твърди, че едно правителство съзнателно ще обгази или убие собствените си граждани.
14 Февруари 2018 15:51
Химическото оръжие е тоталитарно комунистическо и за това следва да се преследва най жестоко, в смисъл че евроатлантизъма му е позволено да накаже няколко пъти повече цивилни като ги избие с хуманитарни оръжия включая и атомни бомби.
14 Февруари 2018 18:08
Бахти долнопробната пропаганда, пробутвана като връх на евроатлантическата джурналситика. Пропуснато е че Микрон се е срещал преди това с пиар отдела на терористите - "Белите каски", които са го молили да установи зона забранена за сирийските самолети в Северна Сирия. А Путин и Лавров мълчат като пукали. Че е време Лавров да се пенсионира отдавна е ясно и е сигурно, че ще му бият шута, но и Путин заизглежда мека китка. А до изборите има още месец и Запада ще опита всякакви мръсни номерца за да подронят имиджа му. А после идва и Световното. Ако си мисли, че ще му се размине и украинците ще седят мирно да гледат мачовете и няма да ги бие с камшик на изток, много го лъже. А и Микрончо се опитва да спаси сриващия му се имидж като се прави на Наполеон. И между другото всякакви бомбардировки на Франция в Сирия без разрешение от ООН са нарушение на международното право. Това също го пропускаме, щото сме заети да произвеждаме долнопробната пропаганда, пробутвана като връх на евроатлантическата джурналситика. Иначе тав ЗИП ви е виновен като псува.
Дай мнение по статията
Всички права запазени. Възпроизвеждането на цели или части от текста или изображенията става след изрично писмено разрешение на СЕГА АД